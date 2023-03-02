The Class 1A boys state basketball tournament is underway at Baker High School. In the opening game, defending champion Crane advanced to the semifinals with a 68-54 win over Trinity Lutheran.
Crane, which led 32-24 at halftime, broke the game open by outscoring Trinity Lutheran 23-10 in the third quarter.
The Mustangs made 10 3-pointers — all in the first half. Carter Nichols made four 3-pointers and led the Mustangs with 21 points.
Three other Mustangs were in double figures — Cody Siegner with 16, Taylor Krueger with 12 and Josh Zander with 10. Jared Zander added nine points.
Trinity Lutheran's Andrew Imhoff led all scorers with 24 points. Sione Leibner scored 14.
Trinity Lutheran cut Crane's lead to 10 points twice in the fourth quarter but the Mustangs put the game away with free throws late. Crane was 14 for 20 for the game. Nichols was 7 for 10 and Krueger 6 for 7.
Crane will play North Douglas in a semifinal Friday at 4:15 p.m. North Douglas beat Adrian 63-48 this afternoon. North Douglas' Ray Gerrard led all scorers with 29 points. Trenton Rabuck added 12 points and Logan Gant 11.
Ashton Jephson led Adrian with 16 points. Carter Bayes had 14 and Robert Garza 11.
