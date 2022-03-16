The Baker High School baseball team probably will play games in three states this season before it has one complete practice on its home field.
Which isn’t an altogether bad situation, coach Tim Smith said — in part because one of those states is Arizona.
He’d be more disappointed by the delay in getting onto the diamond at the Baker Sports Complex if not for the revival of what had become a spring break tradition for the Bulldogs.
That’s the long drive to the desert Southwest to play several games in temperatures that sometimes don’t grace Baker City until the high school baseball season is already over hereabouts.
Smith scheduled the first Arizona expedition in 2015, and the Bulldogs returned each of the next four Marches as well.
But then came the pandemic.
The tournament that brought Baker to Arizona was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
There was no spring high school sports season in Oregon in 2020, and the 2021 schedule was shortened to little more than a month. The Bulldogs went 10-6 during the abbreviated slate in April and May.
But this year, with COVID-19 waning, the Arizona trip is back on Baker’s schedule.
And Smith is excited to bring the Bulldogs to cactus country for the first time in three years.
“It’s a good team-building trip,” he said. “We spend a lot of time together. It’s a fun time.”
In addition to playing four games in Arizona, the Bulldogs will watch the Arizona State Sun Devils play, Smith said.
In past years the trip usually included taking in a Major League Baseball spring training game, but this year a labor dispute delayed the start of spring training. By the time the sides had settled, Smith said it was too late to make arrangements for the Bulldogs to watch the major leaguers play.
But he’s still excited about the chance to get away, however briefly, from the chilly and sometimes damp Baker County spring.
“It’s always good baseball, and it’s nice to get in the good weather,” Smith said.
Since practice started on the last day of February, the Bulldogs have spent much of their time in the batting cage building at the Sports Complex, Smith said.
They’ve done some drills on the grassy outfield at the Complex, and on the soccer fields where a temporary diamond was set up.
But the dirt infield on the field has been too damp and muddy to use.
Smith said this is just the second spring in the past eight where the entire field wasn’t playable before the first game.
The Bulldog roster is at full strength this week now that three players — Jaxon Logsdon, Hayden Younger and Hudson Spike — have finished the basketball season.
Baker was slated to open the season Wednesday, March 16, at Parma, Idaho, followed by a doubleheader at Heppner/Ione Thursday, March 17, starting at noon.
Baker will then travel to Arizona, playing two Colorado teams, Doherty and Monitou Springs, on Monday, March 21, then taking on Buena Vista, Colorado, on March 23, and Apollo, Arizona, on March 24.
The Bulldogs’ home opener is set for Wednesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. against Homedale, Idaho.
Baker then returns to the road for five straight games, including a weekend trip to the Oregon Coast to start April.
The Bulldogs will play a doubleheader at Astoria on Friday, April 1, starting at 4 p.m., followed by a single game at Seaside/Jewell at noon on Saturday, April 2.
Greater Oregon League play starts April 6 with a doubleheader at Mac-Hi starting at 2 p.m.
