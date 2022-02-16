Powder Valley senior Kaden Krieger led all scorers with 30 points in the Badgers’ 69-68 win over Baker on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Baker gym. Powder Valley is the top seed in the district tournament, which starts Thursday, Feb. 18, in the Baker gym.
The Old Oregon League district girls and boys basketball tournaments start Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, at Baker High School.
The top three girls and boys teams will advance to the Class 1A state playoffs, which begin Feb. 22.
The state tournament, with eight boys and eight girls teams, will start March 2 at Baker High School with the boys quarterfinals. The girls quarterfinals are set for March 3.
For this week’s district tournament, both the Powder Valley and Nixyaawii girls and boys teams earned byes and automatically advance to the semifinal round on Friday, Feb. 19.
On the girls side, Nixyaawii was 11-0 in Old Oregon League regular season, and 21-4 overall. Powder Valley finished second at 9-3 (13-10 overall).
For the boys, Powder Valley was 9-0 in league play and is 20-1 overall. Nixyaawii finished second at 9-2 (20-6 overall).
The Pine Eagle boys advanced to the district tournament by routing Wallowa 66-28 in a playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Caleb Brown had a game-high 29 points to lead the Spartans to the win. Pine Eagle had 10 3-pointers in the game.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
Girls
• Imbler vs. Joseph, 2 p.m.
• Wallowa vs. Elgin, 6 p.m.
Boys
• Joseph vs. Imbler, 3:30 p.m.
• Cove vs. Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
Girls
• Wallowa/Elgin winner vs. Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
• Imbler/Joseph winner vs. Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Boys
• Cove/Pine Eagle winner vs. Nixyaawii, 3:30 p.m.
• Joseph/Imbler winner vs. Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Girls
• 3rd/4th place (losers of Friday’s games), 9 a.m.
• Championship game (winners of Friday’s games), 1 p.m.
Boys
• 3rd/4th place (losers of Friday’s games), 10:30 a.m.
• Championship game (winners of Friday’s games), 2:30 p.m.
