BAKER CITY — Top football players from 4A-1A conferences displayed their talents one last time at the prep level at this year’s Oregon East-West Shrine Game.
While both rosters included top-notch talent, the players from the eastern side of the state built an early lead and never looked back. The East defeated the West 34-6 at the 69th East-West Shrine Game at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“After the first quarter, we knew the other team couldn’t stop us,” said Baker’s Mason Van Arsdall.
The first quarter was the only timeframe in which the game was in question, with both teams starting off slow. The East received the ball to start the game, but Mazama quarterback Tristan Lee fumbled the ball on the very first play of the game. The East recovered the fumble, but turned the ball over on downs on the game’s first possession. It was a rough first drive, but the East would build momentum later in the quarter.
Midway through the first quarter, Heppner’s Jackson Lehman forced a fumble on a sack that was recovered by the West. Lehman set the tone defensively for the East, racking up hard hits and turnovers throughout the game.
Lehman’s high school teammate, Jayden Wilson, played defensive back and quarterback. Late in the first quarter, Wilson tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mazama’s Cole Brosterhous to put the first points on the board. Brosterhous leaped up for the 50-50 ball and channeled Randy Moss on the athletic catch.
Wilson is committed to play football for Linfield University and Lehman will play for Eastern Oregon University.
The West clawed back early in the second, scoring off a Lee fumble that Junction City’s Riley Sangermano returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The following missed extra point was the closest the West came to taking the lead, as the players from the east ran away with the remainder of the game.
Gladstone running back Sabastian Peiffer found the end zone three times during the Shrine game. His first rushing touchdown gave the East a 14-6 lead and his second of the night extended the lead to 21-6 on the final play of the first half.
Lee and Brosterhous connected through the air early and often, adding a 60-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 28-6. The duo’s chemistry was evident throughout the entirety of the game, the last time they will play with each other. Lee is headed to Eastern Oregon University for football, while Brosterhous will play at Western Oregon University next year.
Van Arsdall played primarily on the offensive line, but saw extra reps in the second half with the defensive unit. The Baker star recorded a sack and ignited the local crowd.
“I just felt great getting to play both sides of the ball,” Van Arsdall said. “I was mainly here as an offensive guy, so getting to play some defense was pretty awesome.”
Peiffer’s final rushing touchdown of the night sealed the deal for the East, growing the lead to 34-6 after a missed extra point. Neither team scored after the rushing touchdown, with the final seconds running off the clock on a commanding victory by the East.
While the East earned an important victory to finalize the players’ high school careers, the most significant effort of the night was the funds raised for the Shrine Hospital. The East-West Shrine Game is the organization’s top fundraiser and one of the storied traditions in local sports. Following a cancellation due to COVID-19 last year, the 2021 Shrine Game drew a large crowd to Baker City.
“It’s a rallying point and a breath of fresh air,” said Baker Athletic Director Buell Gonzales. “There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into it, but it’s just exciting and nice to see people back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.