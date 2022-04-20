Two former Baker High School volleyball players have signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college.
Lacy Churchfield, a senior who was a first-team all Greater Oregon League selection last fall on the Bulldog team that advanced to the Class 4A playoffs, on Tuesday, April 19, signed her letter of intent to play at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Katrina Fast, a 2021 graduate of Eagle Cap Innovative High School in Baker City, started her college career as the starting setter for Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa, in the fall of 2021.
Fast recently signed a letter of intent to transfer to Warner Pacific University in Portland, her parents’ alma mater.
Lacy ChurchfieldThe signing ceremony took place in the Baker High School gymnasium before several of Churchfield’s friends and family.
Calm but visibly happy, Churchfield put her name to paper, setting in motion a four-year commitment to Pacific University.
“It’s a really big commitment, it’s for the next four years,” Churchfield said. “I’m gonna go play volleyball, I’m really excited. I’m leaving Baker, obviously it’s a really big impact in my life, but I’m excited to move on to the next step.”
She thanked her family, friends and coaches, as well as Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director.
Churchfield said she plans to pursue a double major in business and exercise science.
Katrina Fast
Fast had a strong start to her college volleyball career, leading Iowa Lakes Community College with 969 assists in 39 matches, ranking fifth in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. She also had 267 digs, 22 kills, 27 blocks and 58 service aces, the latter also ranking fifth in the conference. Fast was named the honorable mention team for the conference.
She also excelled academically. Fast, who is a presidential scholar, was a first-team academic athlete in the conference.
“My season went really well,” she said. “I made some really good friends.”
Fast said she had hoped to transfer to a university closer to home this year, although she wasn’t necessarily planning to return to Oregon.
But then, a few weeks ago, she received a text message from Warner Pacific’s new volleyball coach, Kim Lissinna.
“She was looking for a setter who could run a fast-paced offense,” Fast said.
Fast was interested — her parents are both Warner Pacific graduates, and she was excited about the prospect of playing at the NAIA level, a step up in competition from a community college conference.
Within two weeks, Fast had signed a letter of intent.
“It usually doesn’t happen that fast,” she said.
“As a player, Katrina will bring a lot of energy and fire into our setting,” Lissinna said in a press release from Warner Pacific. “I played as a setter and therefore am a setter’s coach, and hold my setters and recruits to a high standard.
“Watching Katrina play, I was impressed by her ability to run an offense, and the speed at which she can do it. She will be a great fit into our style of play.”
Fast said she’s eager not only to return to Oregon, but to have a chance to play close to home — Warner Pacific is in the same conference as Eastern Oregon University, so she will have matches at La Grande.
