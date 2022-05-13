Baker's Danny Cunningham hits an overhead smash in his match against Anthony Stadley of Irrigon on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the regional tournament in Baker City. Cunningham won the match to advance to the state tournament.
Baker's Sarah Plummer hits a shot against Linien Holden of Weston-McEwen in the regional tennis tournament Friday, May 13, 2022, in Baker City. Plummer won in straight sets to advance to the state tournament for the second straight year.
All four of Baker’s tennis players who advanced to the regional tournament won their opening match on Friday, May 13, to qualify for the state tournament.
Singles players Sarah Plummer and Danny Cunningham, and the girls doubles team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby, won their first matches at the two-day regional tournament at the Ash Grove courts in Baker City.
Under the regional format, first-round matches determined which players and doubles teams qualify for state.
Each player and doubles team was guaranteed three matches regardless, but only those who won their first match advanced to the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament set for May 20-21 in Corvallis.
Plummer, a senior who was seeded third after the subregional tournament May 6-7 in Ontario, won her opening match against Cali Johnson of Sherman.
Plummer won the opening set 6-3, then rallied in the tiebreaker to win the second set, 7-6 (8-6).
“I was really happy to finish it in the tiebreaker,” she said.
Plummer advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year.
She said she started the season without any specific goals.
“I just wanted to have a fun senior season,” Plummer said. “It was a good season. I had a lot of good matches.”
Plummer acknowledged that the regional format, with a state berth riding on her first match, added a bit of extra pressure.
She said it’s quite different from wrestling — the sport she will compete in when she attends Washington State University — when a competitor can lose a match but then advance through the bracket.
In girls doubles, Smith, who’s a senior, and Jacoby, a freshman, were seeded seventh and played second-seeded Abby Colby and Krysten Smith of Condon.
Smith and Jacoby won the first set easily, 6-2, but the Condon duo rebounded to take the second set, 6-3. In the decisive third set, Smith and Jacoby dominated, 6-0.
Cunningham, seeded second, didn’t lose a game in his first-round match against Stanfield's Creed Russell.
Complete results from the regional tournament will be published in the Tuesday, May 17, issue of the Baker City Herald.
