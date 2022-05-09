Two singles players and one doubles team from the Baker High School tennis squad have qualified for the regional tournament Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at the Ash Grove courts near BHS, with berths in the state tournament at stake.
Singles players Sarah Plummer and Danny Cunningham, along with the girls doubles team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby, each advanced by placing in the top four at the subregional tournament on May 6-7 at Ontario.
Cunningham placed second, while Plummer, along with Smith and Jacoby, finished third. The top four singles players and doubles teams qualified for the regional tournament at BHS.
The subregional tournament included Baker, Four Rivers, La Grande, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale.
The regional event at BHS is for special district 4, which includes 16 schools from two regions, spanning the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A ranks.
Schools in the other subregion are Arlington, Condon, Ione/Heppner, Irrigon, Mac-Hi, Riverside, Sherman, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla and Weston-McEwen/Griswold.
The regional tournament will include eight boys and eight girls singles players, and eight girls and boys doubles teams, from special district 4.
The top four boys and girls singles players, and top four girls and boys doubles teams, will advance to the state tournament May 20-21 at Corvallis.
Subregional at Ontario Friday, May 6 Boys
Cunningham won both of his matches on Friday, May 6, to advance to matches the next day and ensure a berth in the regional tournament.
Cunningham beat Brady Cooper of Nyssa, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, then beat Henry Garret of Ontario, 6-2, 6-2.
In other boys singles matches, Baker’s Ashton LeTourneau won the first set against Ontario’s Martin Benites but couldn’t finish off the match, losing 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.
Baker’s Caleb Hills lost his opening match to Jorge Martinez of Four Rivers, 6-4, 6-2.
In boys doubles, Baker’s Jayden Yencopal and Ethan Hills won their opening match in straight sets over Humberto Gonzalez and John Paul Barrido of Ontario, 6-2, 6-3. But Yencopal and Hills were eliminated by Four Rivers’ Koda Alvarez and Marcus Grimaldo, 6-1, 6-2.
Baker’s Weston Downing and Noah Lien rallied to win the second set but ending up falling to Ontario’s Bryan Alejandro and Pablo Ponce, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Anthony Christopher and Diego Jones-Bedolla lost their opening match to Ontario’s Jared Halley and Eduardo Navarro, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls
In girls singles, Plummer won both matches in straight sets. She beat Mia Clayton of Four Rivers, 6-1, 6-0, then beat Nyssa’s Brenna Kelser, 6-3, 6-2.
Isabel Cunningham opened by beating Alexandria Juarez, 6-2, 6-2, but then lost in the second round to Nyssa’s Mary Esplin, 6-2, 6-3.
Baker’s Campbell Vanderwiele lost her opening set to Erin Hawker of Four Rivers, 6-3, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Smith and Jacoby won their opening match in straight sets over La Grande’s Shanti Langidrik and Vega Merino Sampedro, 6-0, 6-1, and then had to rally in the second round against Belle Wagstaff and London Hartley of Nyssa, winning 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1.
Saturday, May 7 Boys
Cunningham won a back-and-forth match against Ontario’s Dallon Berg to advance to the championship match against Nyssa’s Dawson Richards.
Richards prevailed, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Plummer lost her first match to Mary Esplin of Nyssa, 7-6, 6-4, but rebounded to beat Erin Hawker of Four Rivers in the third-place match, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
In doubles, Smith and Jacoby lost their first match to Vale’s Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seals, 7-6, 6-4, but then won the third-place match against Emily Wilson and Collette Larvik of La Grande, 6-1, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.