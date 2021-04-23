The Baker girls finished first and the boys placed second in a multi-school track and field meet Thursday, April 22 at Nyssa.
“The kids continue to impress us, they did a great job at competing,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
The Baker girls competed against Huntington, Nyssa, Adrian, Riverside, Burns, Vale, Irrigon and Harper. Baker finished with 230 points, doubling runner-up Nyssa with 115.
The same teams, minus Irrigon, competed on the boys side. Adrian won the team title with 144 points. Baker had 128 points.
Girls individual winners
• Emma Baeth in both the 400 and the 800
• Sydney Lamb in the 3,000
• Anna Belding in the 200
• Sydney Keller set a person record in winning the 1,500 in 5:14.67
• Brooklyn Jaca, 300 hurdles
• 4x100 relay team — Alexis Conant, Brooklyn Jaca, Anna Belding, Sydnee Pierce
• 4x400 relay team — Anna Belding, Sydnee Pierce, Sydney Keller, Emma Baeth
• Hayden Paulsen, javelin
Boys individual winners
• Jordan Mills, 800
• Ian Jesenko, long jump
RESULTS
(Baker and Huntington finishers)
100 meters, girls
3. Sydnee Pierce; 6. Alexis Conant; 13. Colleen Carlsen (Huntington); 14. Jocelyn Reiher (Huntington)
100 meters, boys
3. Kaden Myer; 4. Malaki Myer; 12. Ian Jesenko; 15. Peter Zugic (Huntington); 20. Bailey Hicks (Huntington);
27. Michael Carlsen (Huntington)
200 meters, girls
1. Anna Belding; 8. Colleen Carlsen (Huntington)
200 meters, boys
3. Malaki Myer; 7. Diego Quintela; 8. Jonathan Abbe (Huntington); 21. Vino Pawalitkosol (Huntington)
400 meters, girls
1. Emma Baeth
400 meters, boys
6. Gabe Bott
800 meters, girls
1. Emma Baeth
1500 meters, girls
1. Sydney Keller; 4. Sydney Lamb; 5. Lacy Gyllenberg
1500 meters, boys
2. Thaddeus Pepera; 7. Seth Mastrude; 10. Clayton Dennis
100 hurdles, girls
2. Brooklyn Jaca; 4. Alexis Conant
300 hurdles, girls
2. Brooklyn Jaca; 4. Alexis Conant
300 hurdles, boys
3. Dash Bloomer; 5. Gaige Birmingham
Shot put, girls
2. Jozie Ramos; 4. Hayden Paulsen; 7. Ryann Paulsen;
10. Morgan Hall; 13. Evan Rexroad
Shot put, boys
7. Mike Gentry; 10. David Hornung (Huntington); 13. Peter Zugic (Huntington); 16. Jacob Mills; 21. Bryce Klosky (Huntington); 23. Reeve Damschen
Discus, girls
2. Hayden Paulsen; 6. Jozie Ramos;
8. Morgan Hall; 16. Nine Piechocki (Huntington);
17. Alina Samodelova (Huntington)
Discus, boys
4. Mike Gentry; 6. Jacob Mills; 7. Tate Powell;
11. Gabe Bott; 17. Clayton Dennis
Javelin, girls
2. Ryann Paulsen; 5. Colleen Carlsen (Huntington); 6. Jozie Ramos; 8. Avril Zickgraf; 20. Nina Piechocki (Huntington); 21. Alina Samodelova (Huntington)
Javelin, boys
3. Dash Bloomer; 4. Gauge Bloomer; 6. Gaige Birmingham; 8. David Hornung (Huntington); 11. Eliot Liberale (Huntington); 13. Micha Shepard (Huntington); 17. Damion Klosky (Huntington); 25. Bryce Klosky (Huntington)
High Jump, girls
2. Brooklyn Jaca; 3. Jozie Ramos; 7. Alexis Conant;
8. Daphne Thomas; 9. Evan Rexroad
Pole vault, girls
2. Sydney Keller; 4. Avril Zickgraf; 5. Salena Bott
Pole vault, boys
4. Gauge Bloomer; 7. Reeve Damschen; 8. Gabe Bott
Long Jump, girls
3. Sydnee Pierce; 4. Daphne Thomas; 7. Salena Bott;
9. Avril Zickgraf
Long Jump, boys
19. Vino Pawalitkosol (Huntington);
20. Michael Carlsen (Huntington)
Triple Jump, girls
2. Sydney Keller; 4. Salena Bott; 5. Avril Zickgraf
Triple Jump, boys
2. Sydney Keller; 4. Salena Bott; 5. Avril Zickgraf
Baker will have a home meet Thursday, April 29 starting at 2:30 p.m. Results will be posted at www.athletic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.