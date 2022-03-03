Sistine Moses’ shot took nearly a full tour of the rim before sliding off as the buzzer sounded.
Her missed shot at the end of the third quarter epitomized Nixyaawii’s frustrations in a 53-46 loss to Country Christian Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022, in a quarterfinal game at the Class 1A state girls basketball tournament at Baker High School.
Had the ball fallen through, the score would have been tied at 37 entering the final period.
Instead, the Golden Eagles, who played from behind for all but 30 seconds or so, started at a disadvantage they could never quite overcome against the Cougars from Molalla.
After an 8-0 run boosted Country Christian’s lead to 45-37 with 6:24 left, Nixyaawii mounted one final rally.
Kyella Picard made a runner with 4:41 left, and Sophie Bronson followed with a steal and layin that cut the Cougars’ lead to 45-41 with 3:50 left.
After Elizabeth Grandle’s inside basket pushed the lead back to six, Sistine Moses made a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 47-43 with 2:44 left.
But the Golden Eagles didn’t score again until Ella Stewart’s 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
With Nixyaawii forced to foul, Country Christian made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to advance to a semifinal game Friday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. against top-seeded Crane.
Nixyaawii will play Jordan Valley in a consolation semifinal Friday at 9 a.m.
Golden Eagles coach Michael BadWarrior said the scoring drought in the final stanza wasn’t due to poor offense or bad shot selection.
“We were putting up good shots throughout the game,” he said. “They just wouldn’t go down. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
Nixyaawii was 18 for 55 from the field, 32.7%, including 5 of 25 from 3-point range, 20%.
The Golden Eagles actually outshot Country Christian, which was just 16 for 60, 26.7%.
But the Cougars, aided in part by Nixyaawii being forced to foul in the final minute, had a major advantage at the free throw line. Country Christian was 20 of 34, the Golden Eagles 5 for 12.
BadWarrior said rebounding, and particularly the Cougars’ dominance on the offensive glass, was key.
Country Christian had 21 offensive rebounds, including four on one possession early in the fourth quarter. The Cougars had 9 second-chance points. Nixyaawii had none.
BadWarrior said the Golden Eagles did well in the first half to overcome Country Christian’s significant height advantage. The Cougars have five players around 6-foot, while Nixyaawii’s tallest player is 5-foot-9.
“We knew they were a very strong rebounding team, and we hung with them in the first half,” BadWarrior said.
After Country Christian extended its lead to 29-20 on McKenzie Syphard’s basket to open the third quarter, the Golden Eagles rallied.
Sistine Moses made consecutive 3-pointers in a 35-second span, the last tying the score for the first time since early in the second quarter.
Bronson’s free throw with 1:59 left in the third quarter gave Nixyaawii it’s only lead, 35-34.
It lasted all of 10 seconds, as Grandle, who led all scorers with 21 points, scored inside to regain the lead at 36-35.
The first half was marked by a trio of runs, two by Country Christian.
The Cougars scored 7 straight points in the first quarter to lead 16-9.
But the Golden Eagles responded with a 7-0 streak that continued into the second quarter, capped by Mersayus Hart’s layin on a nifty pass from Bronson.
The momentum then shifted dramatically again, with Country Christian scoring 8 straight points over the next 3 minutes to lead 24-16. The Cougars led 27-20 at halftime.
Moses was the only Golden Eagle in double figures. Stewart had 9 points and Bronson added 8.
