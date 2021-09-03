Baker City Herald

Multiple Baker High School sports teams went on the road Thursday, Sept. 2 and all had successful trips.

The Bulldog girls soccer team traveled to Ontario and beat Four Rivers 5-1 for its first win after opening the season with three losses.

Baker’s volleyball team rallied in the fifth and deciding set to nip Union.

And the Baker girls and boys cross-country teams had strong performances at the big Caldwell Twilight meet in Idaho.

Girls soccer

Junior Sydnee Pierce had a hat trick as Baker took 36 shots on goal in its strongest offensive performance of the season.

Junior Daphne Thomas and freshman Jill Poe each had a goal.

Although Baker’s five goals was one more than the Bulldogs scored in their first three matches, assistant coach Christine Teegarden said defense was the real key in the win over Four Rivers.

“Our defensive line is really starting to understand their positioning and function well as a defensive unit which in turn helps the whole team stay in formation better,” Teegarden said.

Volleyball

Baker seemed poised to get the sweep at Union, winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-18. But the Bobcats rallied to win the next two, 25-17 and 25-23, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Union continued its momentum in the final set, racing to an 8-4 lead.

But after Baker coach Ali Abrego called a timeout, the Bulldogs dominated, winning 11 of the final 14 points to claim the hard-fought match with a 15-11 win in the final set.

Abrego said she simply told her players during the timeout to “trust each other.”

“They really banded together, and it was awesome to see,” Abrego said. “It was a big moment for us mentally.”

Cross-country

Baker traveled to Idaho for the Caldwell Twilight, a major meet with 33 teams and more than 275 runners competing.

The Baker girls, led by senior Emma Baeth’s 27th-place finish (21:12.41), placed 11th in the team standings.

Other girls results: Sydney Lamb, 39th; Sofia Kaaen, 68th; Emma Timm, 85th; Paige Marlia, 87th.

Junior Thaddeus Pepera was Baker’s top boys runner, placing 54th in a time of 17:52.53. Baker finished 17th in the team standings.

Other Baker boys: Jordan Mills, 73rd; Daniel Brown, 90th; Seth Mastrude, 120th; River Clark, 132nd; Payton Waters, 133rd.

