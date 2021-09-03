Girls soccer, volleyball get road wins; cross-country teams do well Baker City Herald Sep 3, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker City HeraldMultiple Baker High School sports teams went on the road Thursday, Sept. 2 and all had successful trips.The Bulldog girls soccer team traveled to Ontario and beat Four Rivers 5-1 for its first win after opening the season with three losses.Baker’s volleyball team rallied in the fifth and deciding set to nip Union.And the Baker girls and boys cross-country teams had strong performances at the big Caldwell Twilight meet in Idaho.Girls soccerJunior Sydnee Pierce had a hat trick as Baker took 36 shots on goal in its strongest offensive performance of the season.Junior Daphne Thomas and freshman Jill Poe each had a goal.Although Baker’s five goals was one more than the Bulldogs scored in their first three matches, assistant coach Christine Teegarden said defense was the real key in the win over Four Rivers.“Our defensive line is really starting to understand their positioning and function well as a defensive unit which in turn helps the whole team stay in formation better,” Teegarden said.VolleyballGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterBaker seemed poised to get the sweep at Union, winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-18. But the Bobcats rallied to win the next two, 25-17 and 25-23, forcing a decisive fifth set.Union continued its momentum in the final set, racing to an 8-4 lead.But after Baker coach Ali Abrego called a timeout, the Bulldogs dominated, winning 11 of the final 14 points to claim the hard-fought match with a 15-11 win in the final set.Abrego said she simply told her players during the timeout to “trust each other.”“They really banded together, and it was awesome to see,” Abrego said. “It was a big moment for us mentally.”Cross-countryBaker traveled to Idaho for the Caldwell Twilight, a major meet with 33 teams and more than 275 runners competing.The Baker girls, led by senior Emma Baeth’s 27th-place finish (21:12.41), placed 11th in the team standings.Other girls results: Sydney Lamb, 39th; Sofia Kaaen, 68th; Emma Timm, 85th; Paige Marlia, 87th.Junior Thaddeus Pepera was Baker’s top boys runner, placing 54th in a time of 17:52.53. Baker finished 17th in the team standings.Other Baker boys: Jordan Mills, 73rd; Daniel Brown, 90th; Seth Mastrude, 120th; River Clark, 132nd; Payton Waters, 133rd. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Five things to watch going into Montana State's game at Wyoming +2 Draft-day snub fuels Packers running back Kylin Hill +3 Start of UA’s Jedd Fisch era is finally here, but don’t attach too much meaning to Week 1 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
