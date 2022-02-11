WILSONVILLE — Local football coaches and athletic directors are advocating for a larger football league in Eastern Oregon.
Based on the Oregon School Activities Association’s latest football update, three local schools will likely have their wishes granted.
At the most recent OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee meeting in Wilsonville on Wednesday, Feb. 2, athletic directors from La Grande, Baker and Pendleton spoke by video to express their concerns about a potential three-team league. In the committee’s update on Feb. 4, the newly proposed Greater Oregon League would include Crook County, Madras and The Dalles.
“What we’re looking for is something just more equitable and something that’s more sustainable, at least for the next couple years, instead of having a three-team league,” Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said at the meeting.
Pendleton recently moved down from the 5A ranks to join Baker and La Grande at the 4A level, but former GOL team Ontario is also set to move down. McLoughlin and Ontario will both be 3A schools when the districts are reshuffled in 2022. The 3A Eastern Oregon League is set to consist of Burns, McLoughlin, Nyssa/Harper Charter, Ontario and Vale.
Between the 2016 and 2019 seasons, GOL teams played home-and-away series — this was emphasized in the OSAA meeting as an area of concern that a larger league could fix. Coming off a shortened 2020 season, La Grande and other GOL schools played five nonleague matchups and two league matchups to conclude the season.
La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman noted that the Tigers have only had two league matchups each of the last two seasons.
“Our kids deserve a decent league and the only reason we’re not getting it is because of where our school is,” he told the committee.
Goodman, along with the two other athletic directors, voiced the shared opinion that GOL schools are willing to travel in order to compete in a larger league.
The trip from La Grande to Crook County is an estimated 4½ hours without traffic, while Madras is roughly a four-hour drive.
OSAA’s update also detailed that three teams from the Greater Oregon League will qualify for the 16-team playoffs. The newly-proposed district for the 2022 season reflect a similar plan proposed by Baker Athletic Director Buell Gonzales, who proposed an eight-team league to the committee. The Dalles and Crook County would drop down from 5A, while Madras was formerly a member of the Tri-Valley Conference.
According to Gonzales, the league could be created in a way that limits the amount of times outside schools would have to travel to Eastern Oregon.
“We can be creative in our scheduling and make it so one school does not have to travel to all three in the same season,” Gonzales said.
All three athletic directors emphasized that the added travel would be worth the benefits of beefing up the league.
“In the fall, it’s never been an issue with weather,” Goodman informed the committee. “We haven’t had a team ever in the fall not be able to get to us or us getting to another school. That isn’t a valid reason to not give us two or three more teams. We’re willing to travel.”
Baker head football coach Jason Ramos echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the prospect of proposed trips to Central Oregon is not a factor.
“I’m in favor of the expansion proposal,” Ramos said. “A three-team league doesn’t do us any good. The OSAA has to do something to help us out, and I think this is a reasonable solution to that issue.”
With the four-team GOL roster that’s been in place for more than a decade, Baker has had to travel farther than that, including to Western Washington in past seasons, to fill its schedule, Ramos said.
The OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee is set to meet again in Wilsonville at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16.
