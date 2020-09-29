Members of the Baker athletic community will head to Quail Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 10 with their golf bags slung over their shoulders, ready to test their skills for a great cause.
“Complete and Putter Madness” is a 4-person scramble tournament where competitors will be traversing the 18 holes at Quail Ridge, competing for a variety of prizes and raising money for the Baker High School Letterman’s Club.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to the club.
“I have been a part of these before and was planning on doing one this fall anyway,” said Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker School District athletic director. “With Quail Ridge willing and having the ability to do this within the (social distancing) guidelines, it was actually pretty easy to set up.”
Gonzales, who was hired as the district’s athletic director in 2019, is working to revitalize the Letterman’s Club.
Its goal is to build and maintain pride at BHS, he said, including buying letterman’s jackets for varsity letter winners, putting on a sports banquet at the end of the school year, and improving the “Bulldogs by the Decades” display cabinets outside the gymnasium at BHS.
“Building and sustaining pride and tradition is critical to any organization and this is no different in high school and communities,” Gonzales said. “Developing a systematic way for future, current, and former student-athletes to take part is critical to building and maintaining those traits and characteristics.”
Registration for the tournament is set to start at 8 a.m. at Quail Ridge, 2801 Indiana Ave. The shotgun start will be at 9:30 a.m.
Entry fee is $120 per team, or $30 for individuals. The fee includes green fees and a lunch at around 1:30 p.m.
Participants also have the option to purchase an add-on package to the event. Along with the individual challenges at the hole, participants can purchase 12 tickets for the raffle, which will take place during the lunch, and a mulligan for out on the course, for $15. These items can also be purchased separately if need be for those willing to test their luck in the raffle or out at the course.
“It provides different variations for involvement and enjoyment. People contribute in different ways regardless of their overall golf skill,” Gonzales said.
In addition to teams and individuals, Gonzales is seeking sponsors for individual holes, raffles and other events.
Sponsors can put together a team and sponsor either a hole or raffle for $250.
“It’s huge, donating items for raffles or prizes as well as the hole sponsorship goes a long way to meeting our goals,” Gonzales said. “It allows us to provide a higher quality event that keeps people coming back. Community involvement is critical to overall success.”
Throughout the course, other challenges will take place.
On all par 3’s — the second, fourth, seventh, 13th and 15th holes — players will compete in a closest to the pin challenge.
The player who hits the longest drive on the 18th hole will also win a prize.
More information about the tournament is available by emailing Gonzales at buell.gonzales@bakersd.org
