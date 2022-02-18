Baker's boys and girls basketball teams will renew their rivalry with the La Grande Tigers Saturday evening, Feb. 19, in the Baker gym.
The girls game is set for 5 p.m., and the boys for about 6:30 p.m.
This is the third meeting between the teams in the past three weeks.
At stake is the Greater Oregon League's top seed in the Class 4A playoffs, and a home game in the first round. Boys first-round games are set for March 4, and girls for March 5.
Both Baker teams could potentially have a home game in the first round even if they lose to La Grande depending on their ranking.
The Baker girls were the GOL regular season champions with a 6-0 league record. La Grande was second at 4-2. The Tigers earned the rematch with Baker by beating Mac-Hi 47-34 in a league playoff game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Baker won both regular season games, beating La Grande 51-43 on Jan. 28, at La Grande, and 43-25 on Feb. 8, at Baker.
The Baker and La Grande boys split their regular season meetings and finished tied at 5-1 in league play. Baker is hosting Saturday's game due to its higher RPI ranking. La Grande beat Mac-Hi on Thursday, Feb. 17, to advance to Saturday's league championship game.
Neither of the regular season games was close.
Baker dominated at La Grande on Jan. 28, winning 67-41.
The Tigers returned the favor on Feb. 8 at Baker, routing the Bulldogs, 76-44.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.