Baker's Hayden Younger slides safely into first base after a pickoff attempt on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Baker’s baseball season ended on a hot day when the Bulldogs’ bats were cold.
The temperature was 88 when Hidden Valley’s Nate Vidlak threw the first pitch at Grants Pass in a Class 4A playoff game on Wednesday, May 25.
Vidlak, who is one of the top pitchers in the state, allowing just two earned runs over the past two seasons, struck out 13 batters and allowed just five baserunners as the Mustangs won 7-0.
Baker coach Tim Smith said the Bulldogs knew the challenge they faced in Hidden Valley, the second-ranked team that improved its season record to 25-2.
“They’re solid, they had great pitching,” Smith said. “We played pretty well.”
But the damage was done in the first inning as the Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
“We just couldn’t get the bats going,” Smith said.
Hayden Younger had Baker’s only hit, a single in the third inning.
Baker had two other batters reach base on walks, and two were hit by a pitch.
Baker’s pitching and offense were solid, as starter Hudson Spike held Hidden Valley scoreless in the second, third and fourth innings.
Baker had runners on first and second with two outs in the second, and Younger advanced to second on Spike’s sacrifice in the third.
Hidden Valley added one run in the fifth to lead 4-0, and three more insurance runs in the sixth.
A handful of errors and wayward pitches, especially in the sixth inning, put Baker in a deeper hole.
“As a coach that tells me we could have won if we’d made less mistakes,” Smith said.
Baker ends with a 13-9 record.
The Bulldogs lose eight seniors — Logan Capon, Marco Rosales, Younger, Caiden Benson, Connor Chastain, Silas Carter, Alex Crawford and Cody Skidgel. Five of those seniors were starters.
“We’re going to have to rebuild,” Smith said. “We’re going to miss their leadership and experience.”
Among them, Younger, Capon and Chastain have expressed interest in moving on to college ball, Smith said.
In all, Smith says he saw continual gains during the season.
“I thought we improved throughout the season, and got better toward the end.”
Smith wished the team could have another chance at some of the lost games earlier.
“Ultimately that cost us seeding in the playoffs, we might not have had to face Hidden Valley (this early).”
“This team worked hard, they persevered,” Smith said. “They showed quite a lot of grit in my opinion. They never quit and competed every inning they played. I’m proud of them.”
