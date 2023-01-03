Baker’s boys basketball team is halfway through its schedule but fans, unless they were able to make a pretty long drive, haven’t had a chance to watch the high-scoring Bulldogs in person.
That will change this weekend.
Baker, 9-3 and the fourth-ranked Class 4A team, will make its season debut in the Baker gym on Friday, Jan. 6, taking on Madras at 7:30 p.m.
The next day, also on their home court, the Bulldogs will play Crook County at 12:30 p.m.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said his team is eager to finally do something other than practice in the familiar confines of the BHS gym.
The Bulldogs are coming off what Jones, who has coached many of the players since they were in elementary school, called the best three-game stretch he’s seen them play.
Baker rolled past North Salem (a Class 6A school), Molalla and host Stayton on Dec. 28-30 to win the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament, including a 100-point performance against North Salem.
Baker is the highest-scoring Class 4A team, averaging 68.8 points per game.
But watching the boys play isn’t the only highlight for local sports fans this weekend.
The Baker girls, 7-1 and ranked third in the state, will also play Madras and Crook County. The Bulldogs will play Madras Friday at 6 p.m., and Crook County Saturday at 11 a.m.
More than a month into the season, Baker fans haven’t had many chances to watch the girls, either — only two, against Homedale on Dec. 7 and against Fruitland on Dec. 13.
The Bulldogs had four home games canceled during December, as Mazama, Klamath Union, Molalla and Estacada declined to make the trip due to wintry weather.
The four home basketball games are part of a busy weekend for all of Baker’s winter sports teams.
Wrestling
Baker’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Rollie Lane Invitational on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
Swimming
Baker will host a meet Saturday, Jan. 7 at Sam-O Swim Center, 580 Baker St. The meet starts at noon.
Other local schools are also in the midst of their basketball seasons.
GIRLS
Huntington: 6-1
Dec. 29: Beat Dayville/Monument, 46-17
Dec. 30: Beat Elgin, 40-28
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Dayville/Monument, 4 p.m.
Pine Eagle: 1-10
Dec. 29: Lost to Prairie City/Burnt River, 49-23
Dec. 30: Lost to Adrian, 54-35
Thursday, Jan. 5 at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Four Rivers, 2 p.m. PST
Powder Valley: 6-5
Dec. 29: Lost to Crane, 53-20
Dec. 30: Lost to Enterprise, 39-31
Thursday, Jan. 5 at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River: 11-1
Dec. 29: Beat Pine Eagle, 49-23
Dec. 30: Lost to Nixyaawii, 58-32
Friday, Jan. 6 at Jordan Valley, 4 p.m. PST
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Adrian, 2 p.m. PST
BOYS
Powder Valley: 6-5
Dec. 29: Beat Echo, 44-43
Dec. 30: Beat Jordan Valley, 42-23
Thursday, Jan. 5, at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7, vs. Union, 3 p.m.
Pine Eagle: 6-5
Dec. 30: Beat Baker JV, 43-16
Thursday, Jan. 5, vs. Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Four Rivers, 3:30 p.m. PST
Huntington: 6-2
Dec. 29: Beat Dayville/Monument, 69-34
Dec. 30: Beat Elgin, 64-58
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Dayville/Monument, 5:30 p.m.
