Baker’s track and field team prepared for the upcoming district meet by hosting one of the region’s biggest meets on Friday, May 12 at BHS.
A total of 27 teams competed, including Powder Valley, Pine Eagle and Huntington.
Due to a glitch with the scoring system, team scores weren’t available by press time.
“We had lots of personal bests which is really exciting, the weather and competition set this up for the perfect meet,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “The kids are very excited about districts and the possibilities that they have in front of them. This is always such a great way to go into districts as this meet brings most of the Eastern Oregon schools together and Eastern Oregon is blessed to have great talent.”
In the boys meet, Baker freshman Rasean Jones won three events — both hurdles races and the high jump. Jones also placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Jones' time in the 110 hurdles was the fastest among Class 4A runners this season. He has the fourth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles, set on April 28 in Hermiston.
"I just want to thank God for blessing me with natural abilities, and my coaches for pushing me every day," Jones said.
Baker won the boys 4x400 relay. Team members are Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro and Malaki Myer.
Baker runners-up included Myer in the 400, Long in the 800, and Tate Powell in the discus.
In the girls meet, Baker’s Anna Belding was second in the 400.
Powder Valley’s Sky Nesser won the 200 and was second in the 200. Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall won the shot put.
The district meet will be Saturday, May 20 at La Grande, starting at 11 a.m.
The Class 1A district meet will be Friday, May 19 at Baker High School, starting at 10 a.m.
Baker Invitational
Individual results (Baker, Powder Valley, Pine Eagle, Huntington)
Boys
100
Rasean Jones, 3rd, 11.28; Malaki Myer, 5th, 11.42; Atem Rozhko (H), 20th, 12.00; William Spriet, 25th, 12.15; Johndale Buniag, 35th, 12.34; Hunter Buck (PE), 50th, 12.76; James Denson (PE), 54th, 12.90; Titus Baldwin (PV), 60th, 13.02; Alan Bedolla (PV), 65th, 13.68
200
William Spriet, 8th, 24.20; Trace Gover (PE), 11th, 25.17; Hunter Buck (PE), 13th, 25.54; Cole Morgan (PE), 17th, 25.94; Titus Baldwin (PV), 18th, 26.04; Alan Bedolla (PV), 30th, 28.16; Tyson Hunt (PE), 32nd, 28.47
400
Malaki Myer, 2nd, 51.73; Cole Morgan (PE), 10th, 53.47; Gaige Birmingham, 18th, 55.44; William Spriet, 19th, 55.50; James Denson (PE), 31st, 58.65; Artem Rozhko (H), 33rd, 59.79; Gideon Tubbs (PE), 36th, 1:01.38; Alan Bedolla (PV), 46th, 1:02.82
800
Jaron Long, 2nd, 2:02.74; Cooper Gover (PE), 3rd, 2:04.03; Daniel Brown, 10th, 2:10.04; Seth Mastrude, 16th, 2:13.32; Alan Bedolla (PV), 35th, 2:29.97
1,500
Daniel Brown, 5th, 4:23.31; Gabriel Brown (PE), 8th, 4:31.03; Karsten Cikanek, 12th, 4:45.39; Seth Mastrude, 18th, 4:49.79
3,000
Gideon Tubbs (PE), 4th, 9:51.07; Karsten Cikanek, 9th, 10:33.74; Ashtyn Carter, 15th, 11:55.91; Dallin Guerts (PE), 19th, 12:18.5; Wade Hawkins, 20th, 12:26.41; Tevya Taylor (PE), 25th, 14:51.05
110 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 15.32; Thaddeus Pepera, 6th, 17.59
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 41.12; Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 44.19; Artem Rozhko (H), 14th, 47.39; Chris Grende (PV), 17th, 48.17
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:32.56 (Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro, Malaki Myer); Pine Eagle, 7th, 3:47.61 (Gabriel Brown, Trace Gover, Cooper Gover, Cole Morgan)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 6th, 41-9.5; Tate Powell, 10th, 39-7; Caleb Kerns (PV), 12th, 38-2; Dillon Multop, 14th, 36-5; Gus Espuny, 24th, 33-6.5; Wesley Kerns (PV), 36th, 32-2; Tevya Taylor (PV), 55th, 27-2.5
Discus
Tate Powell, 2nd, 146-0; Mike Gentry, 3rd, 141-5; Dillon Multop, 9th, 117-11; Caleb Kerns (PV), 15th, 106-11; Kevin Gutierrez, 31st, 91-1; Tevya Taylor (PE), 35th, 87-3; Tyson Hunt (PE), 38th, 85-10; Wesley Kerns (PV), 52nd, 72-7; Bailey Hicks (H), 69th, 55-0; Dallin Guerts (PE), 50-3
Javelin
Cole Burge, 14th, 126-7.75; Gaige Birmingham, 28th, 110-6.75; Caleb Kerns (PV), 33rd, 104-5.5; Tevya Taylor (PE), 35th, 103-5.75; Kade Rudi, 39th, 102-3; Wesley Kerns (PV), 49th, 91-10; Gus Espuny, 58th, 73-5.25
High jump
Hudson Spike, 5th, 5-6; Thaddeus Pepera, 11th, 5-4; Chris Grende (PV), 15th, 5-2
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen, 4th, 11-0; Sage Darlington, 13th, 9-0; Wade Hawkins, 15th, 9-0; Csongor Farkas, 19th, 8-6
Long jump
Rasean Jones, 1st, 20-1; Jaron Long, 5th, 18-11.25; Hudson Spike, 11th, 17-4; Johndale Buniag, 16th, 16-9.25; Trace Gover (PE), 21st, 16-5; Bailey Hicks (H), 43rd, 13-8.75
Triple jump
Artem Rozhko (H), 11th, 36-4; Wayland Thomas, 14th, 34-11.5; Izek Cleveland, 15th, 34-9; Johndale Buniag, 17th, 33-9; Sage Darlington, 21st, 31-11.75
Girls (Baker, Pine Eagle, Powder Valley, Huntington)
100
Sky Nesser (PV), 2nd, 12.97; Ayla Bingham (PV), 8th, 13.21; Claire Bachman, 19th, 13.80; Kayla Coley, 21st, 13.83; Reese Roys, 35th, 14.63; Veda Deck (H), 41st, 14.78; Janie Bingham (PV), 45th, 14.98; Emma Mathews (H), 55th, 15.67; Savannah McGaughey, 65th, 16.83; Emma Annis (PE), 68th, 18.20; Addy Klundby (PV), 69th, 24.20
200
Sky Nesser (PV), 1st, 26.74; Ayla Bingham (PV), 2nd, 27.06; Sammy Gressley (PV), 4th, 27.30; Anna Belding, 9th, 28.00; Kayla Coley, 17th, 29.06; Jodi Bingham, 33rd, 31.33
400
Anna Belding, 2nd, 1:03.49; Bella Brandt (PV), 13th, 1:07.77; Veda Deck (H), 19th, 1:10.32; Reese Roys, 22nd, 1:11.12; Janie Bingham, 30th, 1:15.57
800
Sofie Kaaen, 5th, 2:39.32; Emma Timm, 9th, 2:42.71; Tyler Gressley (PV), 12th, 2:46.20; Gwen Rasmussen, 17th, 2:48.89
1,500
Gwen Rasmussen, 13th, 5:42.15; Allie Hughes (PE), 15th, 6:02.08; Sage Cuzick, 17th, 6:04.86; Mary Schwartz, 19th, 6:14.15; Maddison Gagnon, 20th, 6:15.69; Emma Annis (PE), 21st, 6:19.18; Evie Davis (PE), 25th, 6:30.53; Paige Marlia (PV), 26th, 6:31.48
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 17.62; Anna Johnson, 13th, 19.55; Meren Jesenko, 17th, 19.94; Evan Rexroad, 25th, 22.68
300 hurdles
Meren Jesenko, 6th, 52.15; Bella Brandt (PV), 14th, 55.64; Anna Johnson, 23rd, 59.26
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 2nd, 50.52 (Sammy Gressley, Ayla Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser); Pine Eagle, 8th, 58.55 (Ashlyn Bass, Allie Hughes, Evie Davis, Ella Randall)
4x400 relay
Baker, 3rd, 4:24.49 (Claire Bachman, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Anna Belding); Powder Valley, 4th, 4:26.47 (Ayla Bingham, Jodi Bingham, Sky Nesser, Sammy Gressley); Pine Eagle, 9th, 5:03.47 (Emma Annis, Ashlyn Bass, Evie Davis, Allie Hughes)
Shot put
Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 39-0.5; Jozie Ramos, 4th, 33-10; Skye Smith, 16th, 28-4.5; Abby Cox (PV), 22nd, 27-5; Lilly Collins, 25th, 26-10.5; Gracie Spike, 29th, 26-4.5; Colleen Carlsen (H), 32nd, 26-0.5; Chloe Cox (PV), 36th, 25-3.25; Dallee Bingham (PV), 39th, 24-8; Destinee Moxey (H), 53rd, 22-2.5; Caitlyn Carlsen (H), 54th, 22-1; Hadley Wallace (PV), 60th, 20-8; Hathapiphat Eowvuttaiinda (H), 66th, 19-10
Discus
Gracie Spike, 5th, 92-10; Abby Cox (PV), 8th, 88-7; Lilly Collins, 18th, 77-4; Colleen Carlsen (H), 19th, 76-10; Montana Williams, 22nd, 73-3; Skye Smith, 30th, 70-3; Hadley Wallace (PV), 32nd, 69-2; Ella Randall (PE), 36th, 67-10; Caitlyn Carlsen (H), 41st, 65-2; Destinee Moxey (H), 53rd, 57-3; Chloe Cox (PV), 54th, 55-7; Hathapiphat Eowvuttaiinda (H), 55th, 55-3; Evie Davis (PE), 63rd, 43-5
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 6th, 108-2.5; Jozie Ramos, 8th, 107-0.75; Dallee Bingham (PV), 9th, 106-6; Gracie Spike, 17th, 91-3; Ella Randall (PE), 19th, 90-8.75; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 26th, 87-4.5; Taylor Shaw, 28th, 84-7.5; Paige Marlia (PV), 45th, 69-9; Janie Bingham (PV), 46th, 69-4.25; Destinee Moxey (H), 51st, 62-0
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 4th, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca, 7th, 4-8; Evan Rexroad, Anna Johnson, 16th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 8-6; Avery Collier, 12th, 6-0
Long jump
Jozie Ramos, 6th, 14-11.75; Sofia Hanson, 13th, 13-9.5; Reese Roys, 18th, 13-3.5; Lani Pierce, 29th, 12-3.25; Veda Deck (H), 36th, 11-4.25; Emma Mathews (H), 40th, 10-8.25
Triple jump
Sammy Gressley (PV), 8th, 30-4.5; Reese Roys, 14th, 28-9.75; Sofia Hanson, 16th, 28-6; Lani Pierce, 24th, 26-5
