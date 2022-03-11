The Baker girls basketball team has relied on defense to carry it through those inevitable stretches when shots refuse to fall.
But the defense that powered the Bulldogs to a 20-5 record faced its biggest challenge against the Corbett Cardinals in a quarterfinal at the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday, March 10, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
This time the defense couldn’t quite pull the Bulldogs through.
Corbett, the highest-scoring 4A team this season, demonstrated its offensive prowess during a 61-46 win over Baker.
No team has scored more against the Bulldogs, who came into the tournament giving up an average of just 31.2 points.
Corbett more than tripled the offensive output of Marshfield in Baker’s 50-20 win in a March 5 playoff game in the Baker gym.
Nyssa, which beat Baker 58-48 on Feb. 1 and went on to win the Class 3A state title, was the only other team to reach 50 points.
On Thursday at Marshfield, with Baker trying to defend its 2019 state title (the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic), Corbett had decisive advantages in 3-pointers and at the free throw line.
The Cardinals made five 3-pointers — two each by Allyson Schimel, who had a game-high 23 points, and Ella Holwege.
Baker, meanwhile, had only one.
And that 3-pointer, by Jozie Ramos, who led Baker with 21 points, came with 22 seconds left in a game that had long since been decided.
In addition to the 12-point advantage in 3-pointers, Corbett outscored Baker by 9 points at the free throw line.
The Cardinals made 20 of 27 free throws — including 10 for 11 in the first half.
Baker was just 11 of 24.
Baker played from behind almost from the start.
Neither team scored in the first 2 minutes. Allyson Schimel had the game’s first basket, and Isabelle Van Hee’s 3-pointer game Corbett a 5-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Brooklyn Jaca swished a 16-footer with 4:49 left to get Baker on the scoreboard.
Jaca joined fellow junior Sydnee Pierce in playing with a clear plastic face shield. Both sustained broken noses during games — Pierce earlier in the season against La Grande, and Jaca during Baker’s playoff win over Marshfield.
Nor were those the only nose-related issues for Baker.
Ramos had a bloody nose just before tip off, and she had to miss the first few minutes waiting for the blood to be stanched.
“Those kinds of things just kind of throw you off,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said.
After Corbett took a 12-4 lead on Holwege’s 3-pointer, Baker’s Makenzie Flanagan rebounded her own miss, and Ramos scored inside to cut the lead to 12-8 after the first quarter.
That duo had consecutive baskets again early in the second quarter to get Baker to within 15-12 with 6:31 left in the half.
But Baker never got closer.
The Cardinals scored six straight points — four by Allyson Schimel and two from Lilly Schimel — to lead 21-12.
That kicked off an 18-3 Corbett run, including six straight points from Holwege, that increased the Cardinals’ lead to 33-15 with 1:34 left in the half.
Ramos scored on a rebound basket with 3 seconds left to trim the lead to 35-20 at the break.
“We dug ourselves a hole there in the first half,” Jason Ramos said. “We had a bad second quarter is really what it was.”
Corbett made 11 of 23 field goals in the first half, 48%.
“They shot really well in the first half,” Ramos said. “We knew they had shooters and that they liked to shoot. We didn’t do a very good job of running them off the three-point line.”
Allyson Schimel opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and Baker could never make a major dent in the Cardinals’ lead thereafter.
Corbett led 48-31 after three quarters.
Ramos scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter to get Baker within 12, at 48-36, with 6:13 left in the game.
The Bulldogs made one final run. Jaca made an 18-footer and Ramos had a free throw with 4:13 left and Baker was down 51-39.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t string together enough baskets to sustain a rally.
Baker, which has raced past multiple opponents by forcing turnovers that lead to breakaway layins and other easy baskets, had relatively little success against the Cardinals.
Corbett scored 23 points off Baker turnovers, while the Bulldogs had just 9 points stemming from Cardinal miscues.
The turnovers, combined with Baker’s poor free throw shooting, were the two biggest factors in the game, Jason Ramos said.
“They were able to force us into some bad decisions and turnovers that were costly,” he said. “We’re not happy with 20 turnovers in a game, when we’re trying to limit them to 12. We didn’t play our best game.”
Flanagan had 7 points for Baker. Macey Moore added 6 points, and Jaca had 5.
