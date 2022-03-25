Baker baseball players have been swinging at a lot of curveballs.
They’re going to swing at many more in the next week.
Except these pitches will be thrown during practices rather than games.
The final two games of the Bulldogs’ four-game trip to Arizona during spring break revealed a glaring weakness, coach Tim Smith said.
Baker managed just two hits in a 4-1 loss to Buena Vista, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 23, and three in a 4-2 loss to Apollo, Arizona.
And in both games, Smith said, the problem was the Bulldogs’ inability to make contact with curveballs and other offspeed pitches.
“We didn’t adjust,” Smith said after Baker posted an 0-3-1 record during its Arizona trip, which resumed this spring after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
“It exposed some of our weaknesses.”
Pitching, however, was not among them.
Smith said pitchers Silas Carter, Cody Skidgel, Connor Chastain and Logan Capon were “outstanding” in the losses to Buena Vista and Apollo.
The Bulldog hurlers gave up just two earned runs, and eight runs total.
That should given Baker a good chance at winning the two games, Smith said.
“We have to have more than two or three hits,” he said.
The basic problem, Smith said, is that Baker hitters were too eager and looking for fastballs. They ended up lunging at pitches that were slower than they expected.
“We’ve been impatient at the plate,” he said. “We’re not mechanically where we need to be. That’s going to be a focus this week.”
Against Buena Vista, both of Baker’s hits were doubles, one by Hudson Spike, one from Hayden Younger. Baker went scoreless through six innings, scoring its lone run in the top of the seventh, by which time Buena Vista led 4-1.
The Bulldogs had 15 strikeouts.
Smith said Baker batters never got in sync with Buena Vista’s starting pitcher Caleb Camp. Smith said Camp relied mainly on curveballs that the Bulldogs mainly flailed at.
“Once you get into that groove it can be hard to get out of it,” he said. “It’s mental.”
In the finale of the trip against Apollo, Baker tied the score at 2 with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. But Apollo took the lead for good on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.
Baker had six strikeouts compared with 15 against Buena Vista, but only three hits. Cole Hester and Skidgel each had a double and an RBI.
Smith said he’s confident that with more live pitching outdoors — the Bulldogs have mainly been confined to the batting cages since practice started on the last day of February — Baker will regain its confidence at the plate.
Baker has shown its potential already, scoring 18 runs in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Heppner/Ione on March 17.
Baker, 3-3-1 overall, will play its home opener on Wednesday, March 30, against Homedale, Idaho. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.
