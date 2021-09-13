Homedale capitalized on Baker’s defensive mistakes early, and the Trojans went on to a 56-6 win over the Bulldogs in a nonleague football game Friday, Sept. 10, at Homedale, Idaho.
“We just struggled defensively, to deal with them up front, and then of course they hit a couple long passes early,” Ramos said. “We did a pretty good job stopping the run early, but they hit a couple of deep passes on our young secondary, having some coverage issues.”
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs were unable to gain any momentum offensively in the first half to cut into the Trojans’ lead.
“(Quarterback) Paul (Hobson) hit a nice throw over the middle, first or second drive and it kind of stalled out after that, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Ramos said.
Trailing 49-0 at halftime, Baker had a stronger second half, allowing one early touchdown via an interception return.
In the fourth quarter Baker drove the field, and senior running back Gauge Bloomer took it in for the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown.
Bloomer led Baker with 60 yards on 20 carries.
“We got Gauge going a little bit, he popped a few runs, and then we were able to march the ball to the red zone, and gave the ball to Gauge, and he just kind of took it in for us,” Ramos said.
Hobson, who’s a sophomore, was 8 of 15 passing for 88 yards.
Freshman Jaron Long had three catches for 61 yards. Sophomore Dash Bloomer had one catch for 16 yards, and sophomore Malaki Myer had one catch for 11 yards.
The Baker coach said he wants to make sure his young team, with multiple sophomores and freshmen on the roster, doesn’t get discouraged by an 0-2 start.
“What we’ve been talking about so far these last couple of weeks, we have to use these moments as a learning experience,” Ramos said. “We’ve got to learn what we could do better, we’ve got to have a growth mindset, we have to continue to progress and to get better as a team. We haven’t arrived and we all have things we can work on, and we have to use it to get better.”
Baker returns to Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 17, hosting the 3-0 Weiser Wolverines for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
