Baker High School wrestling coach Brandon Young, left, joined Jaden Martin, center, the 2022 Class 4A state champion in the heavyweight division, along with Lew Brothers' co-owner Rocky Brown on July 6, 2022, for a ceremony in which Brown gave Martin a ring commemorating the state championship.
The ornate, name-inscribed championship rings awarded to 2022 Baker High School graduates Emma Baeth and Jaden Martin. Baeth won the 1,500-meter race at the Class 4A state track meet, and Martin was the individual champion in the heavyweight class at the Class 4A state wrestling meet.
Baker senior Emma Baeth celebrates after winning the 1,500-meter race at the Class 4A state track meet on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hayward Field in Eugene. Baeth set a new school record.
Logan Hannigan-Downs photo
Baker High School wrestling coach Brandon Young, left, joined Jaden Martin, center, the 2022 Class 4A state champion in the heavyweight division, along with Lew Brothers' co-owner Rocky Brown on July 6, 2022, for a ceremony in which Brown gave Martin a ring commemorating the state championship.
The ornate, name-inscribed championship rings awarded to 2022 Baker High School graduates Emma Baeth and Jaden Martin. Baeth won the 1,500-meter race at the Class 4A state track meet, and Martin was the individual champion in the heavyweight class at the Class 4A state wrestling meet.
Emma Baeth and Jaden Martin, who graduated from Baker High School last month, have been awarded rings commemorating their individual sports state championships during the past school year.
Martin, who won the Class 4A state wrestling title in the heavyweight division in February, received his ring on Wednesday, July 6 at Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires.
The other ring is for Emma Baeth, who set a BHS record in winning the 1,500-meter race at the Class 4A state track meet in May. Baeth, who is a wildland firefighter and called away to work on a blaze, wasn’t able to attend the ceremony with Martin.
Rocky and Diana Brown, co-owners of the tire shop, have been awarding rings to individual and team state champions for more than a decade.
“Sometimes it’s a whole team, sometimes it’s an individual,” Rocky Brown said of the ring awards. “In 2010 we won a state championship in football, we were involved in the football program so we spearheaded the fundraising (rings) for that team. So we kinda became championship ring central.”
Since then, whenever a BHS team or individual wins a state title, Lew Brothers hosts a ring event for the public.
The rings are designed and sold by Josten’s.
“These rings typically run from two hundred to four hundred dollars,” said Brown, “They’re real trophy rings, just like the Super Bowl players receive, by the same company.”
BHS wrestling coach Brandon Young, and Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District, attended Wednesday’s ceremony along with Martin.
“The big guys can’t move around like he can,” said Young about Martin’s heavyweight wrestling victories. “He’s flexible, fast.”
“I just wanted to thank my coach,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”
Both Martin and Baeth plan to attend Southern Oregon University in Ashland this fall, and both former Bulldogs intend to continue their athletic careers in college.
Martin said he’s signed up for the SOU wrestling squad, and Baeth will compete in track and cross-country.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.