Powder Valley's Kaden Krieger, second from left, shown here during a meet on April 23, 2022, won three events at the Class 1A state championships. His teammate, Reece Dixon, far left, placed in four events.
Davis Carbaugh/The (La Grande) Observer
Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown won the 800-meter race and was third in the 3,000 at the Class 1A state track and field championships May 19 and 20, 2022, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
EUGENE — Powder Valley senior Kaden Krieger won three events to lead the Badger boys to second place in the team standings at the Class 1A track and field championships last weekend at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
The Powder Valley boys had 52.5 points, behind only Adrian, with 74 points.
Krieger won the 400 meters, 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was also fourth in the high jump.
The Pine Eagle boys finished sixth with 30 points.
The Spartans were led by senior Caleb Brown, who won the 800 with a personal best time of 1:58.69.
His teammate, Cooper Gover, was third.
Brown also placed third in the 3,000 with another personal record of 9:10.19.
Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall won the state title in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 8.5 inches. The Spartan girls were 19th in the team standings, with 10 points.
Powder Valley results
Boys
100
Reece Dixon, 5th, 11.56
200
Reece Dixon, 6th, 23.43
400
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 50.79; Jackson Chandler, 3rd, 53.40
110 hurdles
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 15.55
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 39.90
Discus
Logan Profitt, 12th, 88-1
High jump
Kaden Krieger, 4th, 5-10
Long jump
Reece Dixon, 6th, 19-3
Triple jump
Reece Dixon, 7th, 39-8.5
Girls
Javelin
Dallee Bingham, 8th, 103-9
Long jump
Ayla Bingham, 7th, 14-4
Pine Eagle results
Boys
800
Caleb Brown, 1st, 1:58.69 (PR); Cooper Gover, 3rd, 2:01.05 (PR)
3,000
Caleb Brown, 3rd, 9:10.19 (PR)
4x400 relay
2nd, 3:36.32 (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan)
Girls
Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 36-8.5
