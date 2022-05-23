EUGENE — Powder Valley senior Kaden Krieger won three events to lead the Badger boys to second place in the team standings at the Class 1A track and field championships last weekend at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

The Powder Valley boys had 52.5 points, behind only Adrian, with 74 points.

Krieger won the 400 meters, 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was also fourth in the high jump.

The Pine Eagle boys finished sixth with 30 points.

The Spartans were led by senior Caleb Brown, who won the 800 with a personal best time of 1:58.69.

His teammate, Cooper Gover, was third.

Brown also placed third in the 3,000 with another personal record of 9:10.19.

Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall won the state title in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 8.5 inches. The Spartan girls were 19th in the team standings, with 10 points.

Powder Valley results

Boys

100

Reece Dixon, 5th, 11.56

200

Reece Dixon, 6th, 23.43

400

Kaden Krieger, 1st, 50.79; Jackson Chandler, 3rd, 53.40

110 hurdles

Kaden Krieger, 1st, 15.55

300 hurdles

Kaden Krieger, 1st, 39.90

Discus

Logan Profitt, 12th, 88-1

High jump

Kaden Krieger, 4th, 5-10

Long jump

Reece Dixon, 6th, 19-3

Triple jump

Reece Dixon, 7th, 39-8.5

Girls

Javelin

Dallee Bingham, 8th, 103-9

Long jump

Ayla Bingham, 7th, 14-4

Pine Eagle results

Boys

800

Caleb Brown, 1st, 1:58.69 (PR); Cooper Gover, 3rd, 2:01.05 (PR)

3,000

Caleb Brown, 3rd, 9:10.19 (PR)

4x400 relay

2nd, 3:36.32 (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan)

Girls

Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 36-8.5

