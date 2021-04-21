Baker’s strong start to the baseball team ran into a tough obstacle Tuesday, April 20 in the form of the La Grande Tigers.
La Grande, playing its first games of the season, dominated a doubleheader at the Baker Sports Complex, winning 16-3 and 18-3.
Baker had won its first three games.
“We got beat in all three phases of the game, we didn’t come out ready to go,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
A common thread for Baker pitchers Tuesday was falling behind in the count, leading to multiple walks that gave La Grande lots of baserunners.
Smith said throwing strikes is a pivotal part of the game.
“It’s imperative, we talk about first pitch strikes and leadoff outs, that’s on our goal sheet and we didn’t reach them today,” Smith said. “We can’t give up free bases, when the lead off guy gets on, however he gets on, he scores 80 percent of the time.”
Offensively the Bulldogs were able to chip away at the lead throughout the middle innings of both games, but they weren’t able to maintain offensive momentum and left multiple runners on base.
“We are going to have to figure out a way to have better at-bats, we had a lot of strikeouts today, a lot of third-strikes looking, that’s a no-no, we can’t do it,” Smith said.
“We have to focus a little more in practice. That’s on us as coaches, we have to prepare them a little better,” Smith said.
Baker will return to the Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 27 for a single game against Nyssa starting at 5 p.m.
