Baker’s football game at La Grande crammed as much excitement into less than a minute than some contests manage with the whole 48.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Tigers benefited more from the frantic final seconds of the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 30 at Community Stadium in La Grande.
And the Tigers carried that momentum into the second half, going on to a 55-21 win that snapped Baker’s two-game winning streak and giving La Grande an early advantage in the first Greater Oregon League game for both teams.
The wild sequence actually started earlier in the second quarter, after La Grande took a 27-14 lead late in the second quarter.
Baker junior quarterback Paul Hobson, who threw for 306 yards, dropped a perfect pass into the arms of freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones. The completion went for 75 yards, but La Grande senior Jace Schow made a key tackle, pulling down Jones at the Tiger 5.
La Grande then forced a fumble from Hobson and recovered the loose ball at the 10 yard line to prevent what seemed a likely Baker touchdown.
The Bulldog defense held, though, forcing a La Grande punt.
This time Baker took advantage.
With less than a minute before halftime, Hobson hit junior receiver Hudson Spike in stride on a slant pattern for an 18-yard touchdown. Spike’s extra point cut La Grande’s lead to 27-21.
But La Grande — and Schow in particular — wasn’t content to let the clock run out.
On the subsequent kickoff, Schow took the ball on a bounce at his own 10 and raced untouched through the Baker coverage team for 90 yards. Suddenly the Tigers’ lead was back to two scores, at 34-21, with less than 20 seconds left.
The Tigers dominated the second half, taking more than five minutes off the clock on its first drive and scoring a touchdown to boost their lead to 41-21.
The game was a dramatic contrast in offense styles.
Baker, as has been the case all season, relied heavily on Hobson’s arm and on receivers Jones, Spike and junior Malaki Myer.
Jones had five catches for 165 yards, Spike six for 89 yards and Myer six for 52 yards as Baker gained 306 of its 338 total yards through the air.
La Grande, meanwhile, rolled up 452 rushing yards, gaining a modest 57 passing yards.
“Our real struggle was defensively matching their size and physicality,” Ramos said. “We were unable to stop their run game.”
Turnovers were also key — Baker had four, La Grande none.
The first half was marked by explosion plays well before the last-minute scoring flurry.
Jones took the opening kickoff and ran it back 90 yards for a touchdown, giving Baker a 7-0 lead before fans had time to settle in. Jones weaved his way through La Grande defenders before exploiting his speed to pull away from pursuers down the sideline.
Baker forced a La Grande punt, but when the Tigers got the ball back they quickly answered. Schow took a pitch sweep from quarterback Logan Williams and sliced through the Baker defense for a 74-yard touchdown run.
The extra point caromed off the left upright, though, and Baker still led, 7-6.
Spike’s 45-yard field goal try on the subsequent drive was short, and La Grande moved down the field, with Schow scoring from 17 yards out on a double handoff. The extra point was good and the Tigers had their first lead at 13-7.
Baker regained the lead early in the second quarter when Hobson again found Jones, this time on a 35-yard touchdown, and Baker led 14-13.
But the Bulldogs’ lead didn’t last long, as La Grande scored two more running touchdowns to go up 27-14, leading to the wild final minute of the first half.
Ramos said he was pleased with Baker’s ability to gain yards against La Grande, but he noted the costly missed scoring opportunities inside the Tigers’ 20 yard line.
“We had some red zone turnovers that really hurt, missing scoring opportunities on two drives,” Ramos said.
Baker, 3-2 on the season, returns to Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium for the first time in almost a month, playing host to new league rival The Dalles on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The Dalles is 1-3.
“We are back to work on Monday with an emphasis on tightening up the defense to get ready for The Dalles,” Ramos said. “Looking forward to playing at home.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.