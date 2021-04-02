The Baker boys soccer team, missing four starters and playing for the second day in a row, lost 8-0 to La Grande on Wednesday, March 31, at the Baker Sports Complex.
With the Bulldogs coming off a 3-0 home loss to Riverside on Tuesday, Baker coach Victor Benites had to shuffle his lineup to account for the missing starters.
“Just kept putting in players that I thought would be good,” Benites said.
Junior Dysan Robb suffered a concussion, freshman Giacomo Rigueiro is out with an ankle injury, junior Wyatt Hawkins has been battling an ankle injury all season, and senior Clayton Dennis was dealing with a nagging hip injury.
On Wednesday, La Grande scored in the 14th, 25th and 26th minutes to lead 3-0 at halftime.
Benites said the Bulldogs struggled to communicate with each other, and to control the ball.
“I just told them to work together, they can do it, you just had to keep communicating,” Benites said.
La Grande kept up the offensive pressure in the second half, scoring four more goals in the first 15 minutes.
After the Tigers scored again at the 28th minute, the match was halted due to the mercy rule.
Baker (2-6), concluded its pandemic-shortened season Friday, April 2, by playing host to Four Rivers, Idaho. Baker beat Four Rivers 6-1 on March 16.
Benites said he was proud of his relatively inexperienced team, with only two seniors.
“I think we did really well having all of those young players,” Benites said.
See the Tuesday, April 6, issue of the Baker City Herald for a recap of the Bulldogs’ final match against Four Rivers.
