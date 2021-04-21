The Baker tennis team lost 6-2 in a Greater Oregon League match against La Grande on Monday, April 19 at the Ash Grove courts.
Coach Amy Younger said she was proud of her players despite the outcome.
“Their effort was awesome, their enthusiasm was great and they worked hard,” Younger said.
Baker’s two match wins came in doubles.
On the girls side, sophomores Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw won their match in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
The boys team of freshmen Noah Lien and Weston Downing won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Baker will be on the road for its next three matches, today at Vale, Monday, April 26 at Nyssa and Friday, April 30 at Four Rivers Charter School in Ontario.
