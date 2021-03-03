For the last five years, one family name seems to stand out in the world of basketball. During the 2016-2017 NCAA men’s basketball season, one voice stood out above the rest, as his boys were dominating basketball in Southern California on the high school and college level.
I’m talking about Lavar Ball and his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.
Lonzo, the oldest, became known when he helped lead the UCLA Bruins to the Sweet 16 in March Madness that year, then leaving after his freshman year for the NBA. Scouted as an elite guard who thrived in transition, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the Bruin alumnus with the second pick of the 2017 NBA draft.
While his older brother made it to the league, LaMelo went a different route along with his other brother, LiAngelo. After LiAngelo left UCLA after a brief stint, these two brothers went to play in Lithuania professionally, then play for their father’s Junior Baller Association later that year. While LiAngelo struggled to maintain any sort of momentum, LaMelo then really broke out when he played a year in Australia pro league, cementing the draft stock as a top pick in the 2020 draft, being taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick.
Despite his dad’s proclamations of his greatness, it’s safe to say that Lonzo’s career has been somewhat disappointing. His tenure with the Lakers ended after just two seasons. Now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he is back in the trade rumor mill in just his second year in New Orleans. Lonzo is averaging about 14.5 points per game, along with five assists and four rebounds.
Meanwhile, LaMelo, his younger brother, is leading NBA rookies in points, steals, assists and rebounds. The early favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, LaMelo has helped propel the Hornets into the playoff hunt going into the All-Star break. Along with Devontae Graham, LaMelo is part of a top-notch backcourt that gives him room to grow. He’s averaging 15 points per game, along with six rebounds and six assists.
While Lonzo was highly touted for his passing, LaMelo has shown how adept he is distributing the ball, with his assist average better than his older brother’s.
Lonzo and LaMelo are both talented players. Though it’s hard to support Lavar’s narrative that both of his boys were going to be among the NBA’s best players, it looks likely that both will have long careers in the league.
As for impact, Lonzo seems destined to be an NBA journeyman rather than a star. Can he stay with a team for more than a couple of years? Lonzo has also battled injuries since he entered the NBA, not playing more than 63 games in a season.
LaMelo, on the other hand, has shown the sort of promise that could result in an All-Star selection. He continues to impress fans with his ability to find the open teammate, or to create his own shot.
It’s evident to me that LaMelo is destined to accomplish more in the NBA than his older brother.
