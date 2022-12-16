Isaiah Jones didn’t have much time to be the hero.
But he had enough.
The Baker sophomore dodged multiple Twin Falls defenders to drop in a difficult finger roll with nine-tenths of a second on the clock and give the Bulldogs a 54-53 win in the first round of the Pro Image Sports holiday basketball tournament Thursday, Dec. 15 at Meridian, Idaho.
Jones scored a game-high 24 points — including the final 6 points for Baker — as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the season.
“Even though the game was sloppy, we did what we had to do to get a victory,” Isaiah Jones said.
“It was a fun game to be a part of, especially since we won,” Baker coach Jebron Jones, Isaiah’s dad, said. “We didn’t panic and trusted each other throughout the game.”
Jones’ game-winning shot culminated a dramatic series of plays in the final minute that included Jones’ 4-point play to gave Baker a brief lead.
With the score tied at 48, Twin Falls’ Will Preucil was fouled on a drive with 33.5 seconds left, and he made two free throws to give Twin Falls a 50-48 lead. It was the Bruins’ first lead since 17-14 late in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon passed to Jones in the left corner. Jones didn’t hesitate. Despite tight defense by Jared Mix, Jones’ jump shot swished through the net, and Mix, who bumped into Jones, was called for a foul with 23.8 seconds left.
Jones made the free throw to complete the 4-point play and give Baker a 52-50 lead.
Twin Falls didn’t wilt under the pressure.
After Jones’ free throw and a timeout, Preucil, taking advantage of Logan Pittard’s screen at the top of the key, launched a 3-pointer that was all net. With 11.8 seconds left, the Bruins had regained the lead, 53-52.
It didn’t last long thanks to Isaiah Jones’ heroics.
After Preucil’s 3-pointer, Isaiah Jones inbounded the ball to his younger brother, freshman Rasean Jones, who passed back to Isaiah near midcourt.
Isaiah dribbled first to his right, racing past Mix, then back to the left, weaving into the key where he elevated, extended his right arm and let the ball roll off his fingertips and into the hoop.
Twin Falls had no chance even to inbound the ball.
Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Thursday’s game was mainly a series of runs.
Twin Falls scored the first 7 points, but Baker responded with a 12-0 spurt.
The Bruins then scored 10 of the next 12 points to lead 17-14, before Paul Hobson’s 3-pointer tied it at 17 after one quarter.
Hobson scored the first points of the second quarter on a 12-foot jumper to give Baker a 19-17 lead. The Bulldogs wouldn’t relinquish the lead until Preucil’s free throws in the final minute.
Logsdon made a 3-pointer, Isaiah Jones had two straight baskets, Hudson Spike scored inside on an assist from Logsdon and Jones made a free throw to cap a 7-0 Baker run that boosted the Bulldogs’ lead to 29-21.
Baker led 29-23 at halftime.
Baker extended the lead to 34-26 on Logsdon’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and Baker took its largest lead, 41-31, on Nate Jensen’s two free throws with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
The Bruins responded immediately — or, rather, Preucil did.
The 6-foot-4 senior lefthander scored eight straight points, making consecutive 3-pointers then stealing a pass and converting a lay-in to cut Baker’s lead to 41-39 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
Baker led by as much as five, 46-41, on Spike’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, but Pittard scored five straight points, the last on a free throw with 2:33 left, to tie the score at 46.
Isaiah Jones made two free throws with 2:16 left to give Baker the lead back at 48-46, but Pittard got loose for an easy basket inside with 2 minutes left to forge another tie, setting the stage for the frantic final minute.
Baker was without guard Jaron Long for the second straight game due to illness.
Rasean Jones and Diego Quintela, who missed the Dec. 13 game at Fruitland due to illness, returned against Twin Falls.
Jebron Jones credited his assistant coaches, Roland Hobson and Kelly Spike-Melo, for their help this season.
Hobson coaches Baker’s JV squad, and Spike-Melo coaches the JV2 team, in addition to helping Jones with the varsity.
“They both are committed to all the kids in the program, on and off the court,” Jones said. “It’s a definite time commitment and they both balance family, work and hoops extremely well.”
Baker played Rocky Mountain High School of Meridian in a semifinal game on Friday, Dec. 16. Baker also played a third game on Saturday.
TWIN FALLS (53)
Mix 2 0-0 6, Preucil 7 2-2 18, Coats 3 0-0 7, Plew 1 0-0 2, Parker 1 0-0 2, Pittard 6 6-7 18. Totals 21 8-10 53.
BAKER (54)
Gambleton 0 0-0 0, Logsdon 2 1-2 7, Quintela 0 0-0 0, R. Jones 1 0-0 2, Rigueiro 0 0-0 0, Spike 3 0-0 7, I Jones 8 6-7 24, Hobson 4 0-0 10, Jensen 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 9-11 54.
Twin Falls 17 6 16 14 — 53
Baker 17 12 12 13 — 54
