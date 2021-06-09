An exciting night in the Baker gym turned dour in the span of a couple seconds.
That’s all the time it took for a three-pointer to travel from La Grande sophomore Sam Tsiatsos’ fingertips and slip through the net.
The shot, with just six seconds left, gave the Tigers their first lead of the game, at 70-69.
And it was the only lead they needed, as that turned out to be the final score.
“It’s a tough loss, it’s probably the toughest loss that I’ve been a part of for my playing or coaching career,” said Baker coach Jebron Jones.
Tsiatsos’ game-winner erased what had been a strong performance by Baker, which lost 79-69 at La Grande on May 27.
On Tuesday, Baker scored the first 10 points and led 14-3 midway through the first quarter.
“I knew our kids were going to fight hard, I am glad we came out the way that we did. I told the dudes before the game that basketball is a game of runs,” Jones said.
La Grande rallied, closing Baker’s lead to 39-31 at halftime, and to 49-43 entering the final period.
Starting the second half, Jones encouraged his team to maintain its intensity.
“I told the dudes the game was 0-0, we won the first half but obviously there are two halves,” Jones said.
The Tigers managed to overcome a career night for Baker senior guard Gabe Gambleton, who scored 35 points.
“He played a great game,” Jones said of Gambleton. “I think that he realized this was the last time playing at home against La Grande, so he wanted to put his stamp on the game.”
Freshman Paul Hobson added 19 points, including five three-pointers.
Though understanding that the team is frustrated in defeat, Jones is hopeful that they can recover.
“The hardest part for these guys to understand is they need to move on, but it’s hard because you are so emotionally tied to the game,” he said.
MONDAY, June 7
BAKER (70)
Gambleton 7 4-5 19, Quintela 0 0-0 0, Younger 1 0-2 2, Ogan 0 0-0 0, Dalke 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Spike 7 2-4 16, Hobson 5 4-4 17, Wright 1 1-4 3, Pepera 0 0-0 0, Van Arsdall 4 5-6 13, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 0-0 0, McCullough 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-25 70.
POWDER VALLEY (66)
Ash 0 0-0 0, Clay Martin 3 4-6 10, Golar 0 0-0 0, Dixon 6 0-1 12, Bingham 0 0-0 0, Secl 0 0-0 0, Krieger 9 2-5 20, McCall 0 0-00 0, Cole Martin 7 1-2 15, Chandler 0 0-00 0, Stephens 4 0-0 8, Profitt 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-19 66.
Baker 21 13 17 19 — 70
Powder Valley 10 19 16 19 — 66
Three-point baskets — Gambleton, Hobson 3, Stephens. Total fouls — Baker 15, Powder Valley 22.
Tuesday, june 8
LA GRANDE (70)
Tsiatsos 5 2-2 15, Williams 1 0-0 2, Rinker 0 0-0 0, A. Rodriguez 1 1-1 3, Bell 4 1-2 13, Mendoza 1 0-0 3, C. Rodriguez 2 1-1 5, Schow 1 0-1 2, Hutchins 5 3-6 14, Schelin 0 0-0 0, Ebel 4 1-2 9, Huntsman 2 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-15 78.
BAKER (69)
Gambleton 14 3-4 35, Quintela 0 0-0 0, Younger 1 0-0 2, Ogan 0 0-0 0, Dalke 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Spike 3 0-0 7, Hobson 7 0-0 19, Wright 0 1-2 1, Pepera 0 0-0 0, Van Arsdall 2 1-2 5, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 0-0 0, McCullough 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-14 70.
La Grande 14 17 12 27 — 70
Baker 20 19 10 20 — 69
Three-point baskets — Gambleton 4, Spike, Hobson 5, Tsiatsos 3, Bell 4, Mendoza, Hutchins. Total fouls — La Grande 15, Baker 19.
