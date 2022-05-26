The first inning set the tone in Baker’s Class 4A softball playoff game at Marist Catholic of Eugene on Wednesday, May 25.
After Marist pitcher Malia Williams struck out the side in the top of the first, the top-ranked Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the inning on a pair of home runs to take an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The trend continued, with Williams dominating on the mound, throwing a complete game no-hitter and striking out 17, and the Spartans getting timely hits. Marist went on to win 10-0 in six innings, ending Baker’s season.
“Marist is a good team,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “They have a lot of playoff experience.”
After hitting Baker leadoff hitter Kiley Jo Aldrich, Williams allowed just two other baserunners, both on walks. Marist didn’t commit an error.
The Spartans had four home runs, two by Paige Doerr.
Miranda Hopkins ended the game by the 10-run rule when she led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run.
Despite the loss, Gulick was pleased with Baker’s defense. The Bulldogs committed just two errors.
“Ashlyn Dalton was fantastic at short and Lexi Rupel had a few nice plays,” Gulick said.
Dalton had five assists, and Rupel caught back-to-back fly balls in center field.
“Late in the contest, Oakley Anderson and Kaydence Thomas made nice grabs to get us out of easiest inning, defensively,” Gulick said.
Baker, which ended the season with a 9-14 record, advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling 14-13 win over Philomath on Friday, May 20.
“I am very proud of the improvements we made,” Gulick said. “We will miss the positive attitude and work ethic Emrie (Osborn), our lone senior, brought to this fun group.”
With so many players potentially returning, Gulick is excited about the prospects for 2023.
“I look forward to coaching them again,” he said. “We had a great season.”
Gulick said the start of a softball program at Baker Middle School program will also eventually benefit the BHS program.
He offered thanks to assistants Roy Cuzick, Taylor Gulick, Gussie Cook and Stephanie Petrucci for their help with this year’s team.
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Marist 3 4 0 2 0 1 — 10
Cuzick and K. Anderson. Williams and Hopkins.
