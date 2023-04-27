PRAIRIE CITY — The Baker Middle School track and field teams competed in the annual Prairie City meet on April 21, and Bulldogs won eight events.
The Baker boys won the team title with 161 points, ahead of La Grande with 136.5 points and Enterprise with 81.
On the girls side, Baker placed second with 94.14 points, behind La Grande (141.28 points).
“Good meet for our student athletes,” coach Rob Ferdig said. “Weather was a little chilly, poor competitors dealt with a headwind coming into the straight stretch to the finish line.”
Kyndal Chandler tied the eighth grade girls high jump record with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, winning the event. Chandler also won the 100 and 200.
Kate Norton set a new seventh grade girls shot put record with a toss of 37-10, beating the previous record, set in 2010, by 3 feet, 4 inches.
“And we had a group of young men try the triple jump for the first time, and are ranked high in Oregon with their jumps,” Ferdig said.
Hayden Churchfield won the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 3 inches. Kane Hellberg was second and Gavin Combs was fourth.
Baker also competed in a meet at Union on Friday, April 28. Those results will be published in a later issue.
Prairie City middle school track meet
Baker individual results
Boys
100
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 13.40; Danny Duran-Puente, 3rd, 13.82; Gavin Combs, 5th, 13.93; Hayden Churchfield, 6th, 14.12; Ben Nudd, 11th, 14.62; Ryder Nimmo, 25th, 15.53; Jacob Christensen, 48th, 16.43; Theodore Pepera, 61st, 18.18
200
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 27.07; Everett Freeland, 4th, 27.37; Danny Duran-Puente, 6th, 27.64; Gavin Combs, 8th, 28.35; Henry Gaslin, 13th, 29.36; Brandon Rosales, 23rd, 31.48; Colton Shank, 29th, 33.93
400
Henry Kamerdula, 2nd, 59.68; Lance Downing, 3rd, 1:01.57; Everett Freeland, 6th, 1:03.59; Colton Shank, 15th, 1:13.10
800
Kane Hellberg, 1st, 2:28.88; Gabriel Schwartz, 4th, 2:40.42; Jonathan Kerns, 9th, 2:51.02
100 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 3rd, 19.19; Kane Hellberg, 5th, 19.80; Hayden Churchfield, 7th, 19.86
200 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 2nd, 34.28
4x100 relay
Baker, 1st, 50.66 (Gavin Combs, Danny Duran-Puente, Lance Downing, Quin Wellman)
4x400 relay
Baker, 3rd, 4:27.47 (Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing, Ian Brougham, Hayden Churchfield); Baker, 5th, 4:38.72 (Henry Gaslin, Jonathan Kerns, Henry Kamerdula, Brandon Rosales)
Shot Put
Ryder Nimmo, 6th, 32-8.5; Ben Nudd, 21st, 25-0.5; Jacob Christensen, 24th, 24-1.5; Theodore Pepera, 29th, 22-6.5
Discus
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 125-0; Ryder Nimmo, 11th, 76-6; Ben Nudd, 32nd, 54-8; Jacob Christensen, 38th, 51-2
High jump
Lance Downing, 2nd, 4-10; Henry Gaslin, Danny Duran-Puente, 5th, 4-6; Colton Shank, Ian Brougham, 16th, 4-0
Long jump
Everett Freeland, 6th, 13-10.5; Gabriel Schwartz, 16th, 12-0; Jonathan Kerns, 18th, 11-11; Brandon Rosales, 36th, 10-3
Triple jump
Hayden Churchfield, 1st, 33-3; Kane Hellberg, 2nd, 32-11.5; Gavin Combs, 4th, 31-0
Girls
100
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 14.01; Molly Rasmussen, 8th, 15.26; Sammie Stagnaro, 16th, 15.56; Taryn Niday, 28th, 16.05; Jurnee Bliss, 29th, 16.14; Brylee Bain, 34th, 16.34; Remy Damschen, 40th, 16.47; Caden Brown, 42nd, 16.74; Hannah Cartwright, 43rd, 16.75; Lydia Spooner, 55th, 17.37; Emily Hardy, 71st, 18.10; Adalyn Robb, 74th, 18.42; Jericha Hearne, 91st, 21.27
200
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 28.62; Kaylee Gross, 4th, 31.09; Taryn Niday, 10th, 32.31; Brylee Bain, 16th, 33.21; Remy Damschen, 18th, 33.46; Hannah Cartwright, 23rd, 34.44; Cadence Brown, 28th, 35.13; Azilia Chamberlain, 35th, 37.48; Adalyn Robb, 40th, 39.99
400
Lydia Spooner, 13rth, 1:24.99
800
Ruby Heriza, 11th, 3:12.37;
1,500
Molly Rasmussen, 5th, 6:16.20
100 hurdles
Kaylee Gross, 6th, 21.04; Ruby Heriza, 15th, 22.98; Myley Rabourne, 17th, 23.30; Hannah Cartwright, 19th, 23.53; Azilia Chamberlain, 23rd, 28.51
200 hurdles
Myley Rabourne, 2nd, 41.31
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 58.44 (Kaylee Gross, Jurnee Bliss, Lydia Spooner, Kyndal Chandler); Baker, 5th, 59.99 (Remy Damschen, Brylee Bain, Sammie Stagnaro, Taryn Niday)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 5:05.10 (Sammie Stagnaro, Molly Rasmussen, Taryn Niday, Brylee Bain); Baker, 7th, 5:52.10 (Azilia Chamberlain, Hannah Cartwright, Kaylee Gross, Emily Hardy)
Shot put
Kate Norton, 1st, 37-10.5; Maya Alba-Keffer, 25th, 19-6.5; Emily Hardy, 27th, 19-5; Jericha Hearne, 32nd, 18-4
Discus
Kate Norton, 1st, 87-9; Lydia Spooner, 13th, 48-10; Azilia Chamberlain, 21st, 42-3; Cadence Brown, 23rd, 41-11
High jump
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 4-10; Ruby Heriza, 4th, 4-0; Myley Rabourne, Remy Damschen, 14th, 3-8
Long jump
Molly Rasmussen, 8th, 12-6.5; Jurnee Bliss, 21st, 10-10; Jericha Hearne, 44th, 8-2; Adalyn Robb, 49th, 7-9
