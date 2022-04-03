The modest span of 60 feet might as well have been a mile for the Baker softball team.
That smaller span of dirt lies between third base and home plate.
But short though it may be, it’s also the yawning difference between winning and losing.
The Bulldogs had no trouble reaching third base during the second game of a doubleheader against Burns on Friday afternoon, April 1, at the Baker Sports Complex.
But Baker, which was seeking a split after losing the first game, never managed the key hit needed to bring any of those runners that final 60 feet and get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
Burns completed the sweep with a 5-0 win behind the masterful pitching of Ayla Davies, who got 17 of her team’s 21 outs on strikeouts and walked only one batter.
Baker coach Sonny Gulick balanced his disappointment at the two losses, which followed a 3-0 start to the season, with optimism based on the Bulldogs’ resilience.
After Baker fell behind 14-2 in the first game, the Bulldogs rallied with two outs in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to make the final score more respectable at 14-6.
More importantly, Gulick said, Baker carried over that momentum into the second game.
“We were feisty,” he said. “We never quit, and that’s what I love to see. I’m very happy with the growth we showed between the two games.”
Still and all, Gulick lamented the many missed chances in the much more competitive second game.
“We had our opportunities,” he said.
An understatement, to be sure.
Baker moved a runner to third base in each of the final four innings.
But in each inning, Davies pitched her way out of trouble with a combination of blazing speed and an occasional changeup that kept Baker batters a bit off balance.
“We hadn’t seen velocity like that,” Gulick said of Davies, who also was the winning pitcher in the first game. “We started figuring things out, but we could never get two hits in a row.”
Baker actually outhit the Hilanders in both games — 8 to 7 in the first game and 10 to 5 in the second.
But Burns got a lot more out of its hits, including four home runs in the first game.
Baker also struggled on defense, committing 12 errors in the first game and five in the second.
The scorebook in the latter half of the second game was a litany of frustrations for the Bulldogs.
Unlike the first game, in which Burns led 7-0 after two innings, the nightcap was close throughout.
With Kaycee Cuzick throwing well in the the circle for Baker, Burns led just 2-0 after three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kaci Anderson led off with a single, and with one out Te’ygan Coley hit a ground rule double to center.
But Davies struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Gulick gave a rueful chuckle when he pointed out that Coley was in effect punished for hitting the ball too hard. If her drive had been a little shorter, and not bounced over the fence, Anderson almost certainly would have scored. But because it was a ground rule double, Anderson had to stay at third.
“A good hit cost us a run,” Gulick said.
In the bottom of the fifth, Baker’s scoring chance came with two outs.
Makayla Rabourne tripled to right field, and Cuzick walked.
But Davies got yet another strikeout to end the inning and add another zero to Baker’s linescore.
Baker had another leadoff hit in the bottom of the sixth, when Oakley Anderson singled. She advanced to second on Coley’s groundout and to third on a wild pitch.
In a repeat of the fourth, Davies bore down and struck out two straight batters.
Burns boosted its lead to 5-0 with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh on Ashley Wright’s two-run double.
But Baker tried to rally again.
Kiley Jo Aldrich reached on an error, and Brooklyn Rayl followed with a single. Aldrich advanced to third, and Rayl to second, on a wild pitch, and the Bulldogs had two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Davies, though, wasn’t about to surrender the shutout.
She got three straight outs — including her 16th and 17th strikeouts — to finish it.
Gulick praised Cuzick’s pitching with keeping Baker in position for a potential game-changing rally.
She had nine strikeouts and walked only one batter.
“Kaycee was great in the circle,” Gulick said.
He was also pleased with Baker’s defense in the second game — particularly after the struggles in the first game.
Gulick said he was thankful that Rabourne, who hasn’t played outfield, agreed to do so. He said he wanted to keep her bat in the lineup. She was 1 for 3 with two RBIs in the first game, and 3 for 4 in the second.
Even without the assistance from Baker’s errors, the Hilanders controlled the first game from the start.
Merissa Medley and Wright hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning — Medley’s a three-run shot — to give Burns an early 4-0 lead.
The duo repeated that feat in the fourth inning to boost the Hilanders’ lead to 10-0.
Although Baker’s record dropped to 3-2, Gulick said he believes the Bulldogs are improving.
“Burns is a good team, and we showed we can play with a team like that,” he said. “It makes me feel good that we’re moving forward.”
The Hilanders are 10-1 and the top-ranked Class 3A team. Their only loss was their opening game, 4-0 to Grant Union/Prairie City on March 17. Grant Union is unbeaten and the top-ranked Class 2A team.
Baker returns to the Sports Complex Tuesday, April 5, playing host to Nyssa in a single game starting at 3 p.m.
GAME ONE
Burns 4 3 0 3 1 0 3 — 14
Baker 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 — 6
Davies, Dupuy (4) and Medley. Cuzick, Coley (6) and K. Anderson.
GAME TWO
Burns 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 — 5
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Davis and Medley. Cuzick and K. Anderson.
