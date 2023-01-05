Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director, has been busy tinkering with Baker High School basketball schedules, with an aim of adding more home games.
The Baker boys varsity team, for instance, didn’t play its first home game until Friday, Jan. 6, after having its first 12 games on the road.
That’s not how the season was scheduled, though — the Bulldogs were slated to play host to Molalla and Estacada in early December, but those games were canceled after the schools decided not to travel in wintry weather.
Gonzales has added a home game for the Baker boys on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. The Cougars, like the Bulldogs, are ranked in the top four among Class 4A teams.
That same day, the Baker girls will play Crane, a Class 1A power that beat the Bulldogs last season, at 4 p.m. That game was also added to the schedule this week.
Other recent changes to the upcoming slate of hoops games:
• Boys and girls will open the Greater Oregon League schedule Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against La Grande, the girls at 6 p.m., the boys at 7:30 p.m. The games were initially scheduled for Jan. 11. The Baker girls were travel to Nyssa on Jan. 11 for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
• JV2 boys will travel to Nyssa on Friday, Jan. 13 for two games, against Nyssa at noon PST and against Vale at 3 p.m.
• JV boys and girls will play host to the Prairie City JV teams on Friday, Jan. 13. The games were originally scheduled at Prairie City.
• Girls varsity and JV will not travel to Klamath Falls for games against Klamath Union on Jan. 13 and Henley on Jan. 14. Gonzales is working to reschedule the Henley game for a neutral site, closer to Baker City.
• Baker will play host to Nyssa on Jan. 26, with four games starting with JV girls at 3 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys. Those games were initially scheduled at Nyssa.
• Gonzales is working to schedule more JV and JV2 games against La Grande, for boys and girls.
