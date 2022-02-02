Nyssa’s Gracie Johnson didn’t dominate the game against the Baker girls basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Nyssa, but at a key juncture late, the junior used every bit of her 6-foot-5 frame to make the decisive play.
After Baker, which never led, had cut the lead to 45-42 with 2:12 left in the game, Nyssa’s Laney Hartley went to the free throw line for a one-and-one. Hartley missed the shot, but Johnson reached above the Baker rebounders, grabbed the ball and banked it in to push the lead back to 47-42 with 1:55 left.
Nyssa then made 9 of 11 free throws to hold off Baker for a 58-48 win that ended the Bulldogs’ winning streak at six games.
Nyssa, ranked third in the Class 3A standings, improved to 18-2.
Baker, which hadn’t lost since Jan. 8 at Crook County, fell to 14-5 and dropped to fifth in the Class 4A rankings.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said Johnson’s rebound basket was the last in a series of crucial plays that Baker failed to make.
“There were a lot of little things,” Ramos said.
And it started from the opening minute.
Nyssa scored the first 5 points of the game and extended its lead to as much as 11, at 19-8, on Hartley’s 3-pointer late in the first quarter.
Baker narrowed the lead to 25-22 on Macey Moore’s two free throws with 11.1 seconds left in the first half. That was as close as Baker had been since early in the game.
But this was followed by the first of the sequences in which Baker seemed poised to seize the momentum, only to have Nyssa respond almost immediately.
Nyssa’s Clarita Arizmendi banked in a 3-pointed with 5.5 seconds left to boost the lead back to six, 28-22, at halftime.
“I thought the key early on was they hit some key shots and got a cushion,” Ramos said of Nyssa. “We played hard to come back but we couldn’t overcome that early deficit. We came close a couple times.”
The first time was in the opening minute of the second half.
Moore and Taylor Gyllenberg each scored to cut the lead to 28-26.
But Nyssa scored 4 straight points — on two buckets by Johnson — to get back to a 6-point edge. Nyssa led 36-31 after three quarters.
After Nyssa took a 39-32 lead early in the fourth quarter, Baker rallied again.
Brooklyn Jaca swished a 3-pointer from the corner to get Baker to within 41-38 with 5:18 left.
But Nyssa went on another quick 4-0 run to push the lead back to five, at 43-38.
Baker’s final rally, led by Jozie Ramos’ four free throws, cut the lead to 45-42, but Johnson followed with the back-breaking rebound basket off the missed free throw,.
Jason Ramos said Johnson influences games in multiple ways.
Her presence in the key on defense forced Baker out of its normal offensive rhythm, he said.
“We struggled a little bit offensively,” he said. “She’s a factor.”
Baker squandered multiple chances to keep the game closer with free throws, making just 18 of 34. Nyssa was 14 of 22 from the line.
Nyssa also had an advantage from longer range, with five 3-pointers to Baker’s two.
“We need to have better free throw shooting down the stretch,” Ramos said.
Despite the disappointment of a loss, the nonleague setback has no effect on Baker’s playoff prospects, as the Bulldogs remain atop the Greater Oregon League at 3-0.
“We talked about it in the locker room, that we have to have some takeaways from this, and we will,” Ramos said. “Having games like this down the stretch is always good preparation for what’s coming.”
Jozie Ramos led Baker with 14 points, although Johnson’s presence inside contributed to Ramos having just three field goals, including a 3-pointer. Rylee Elms had 13 points, Moore added seven and Makenzie Flanagan five.
Johnson led all scorers with 22 points.
Baker returns to GOL play Friday, Feb. 4, when the Bulldogs play host to Mac-Hi at 6 p.m.
BAKER (48)
Elms 5 3-6 13, Flanagan 2 1-6 5, Gyllenberg 1 1-2 3, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Ramos 3 7-9 14, Roy 1 0-0 2, Jaca 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 5-9 7. Totals 14 18-34 48.
NYSSA (58)
Hartley 2 2-3 8, Johnson 8 6-9 22, B. Johns 3 0-0 6, Trinidad 0 0-0 0, Clarita Arizmendi 4 0-0 11, M. Johns 0 0-0 0, Long 2 5-6 10, Vineyard 0 0-2 0, Torres 0 1-2 1, Medrano 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-22 58.
Baker 11 11 9 17 — 48
Nyssa 19 9 8 22 — 58
