Ontario blanks Baker in home finale By COREY KIRK ckirk@bakercityherald.com Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 25 min ago

Baker junior Diego Quintela is surrounded by Ontario defenders early in the first half Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Baker Sports Complex. Corey Kirk/Baker City Herald

In its final home match, the Baker boys soccer team wasn't able to fend off the Ontario Tigers Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16 at the Sports Complex.The Tigers (5-3-3) won 8-0.Baker coach Victor Benites said he hoped the Bulldogs would maintain the momentum from their 3-3 tie against La Grande on Oct. 14."We just tried to do the same thing we did against La Grande, I mean we were ready for them," Benites said of Ontario.Early in the first half Saturday, defense dominated on both sides.Benites said he was proud of his team, which was not at full strength."With having a couple of players missing today, we had to shuffle some people around and we managed to play good," Benites said.On the other side of the field, however, the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going, managing just a few shots on goal in the first half."I think where we are struggling is with midfielders to forwards, that's where our problem is," Benites said. "We don't finish and we have to step up."

Ontario got goals from senior Jamie Gonzalez in the 18th minute and from freshman Bryan Alejandro in the 39th minute to take a 2-0 lead at halftime.With just a two-goal deficit, Benites said he remained optimistic as the second half started."We could start playing our game and we could get some goals," he said.But Baker's offensive struggles continued during the second half."I don't know what happened," Benites said. "I think we had about two or three chances and that was about it."The Tigers, meanwhile, scored six more goals in the first 25 minutes, and the match ended early due to the 8-0 lead.With six days to prepare for the final match, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at Mac-Hi (8-2), Benites said the Bulldogs will seek to end the season with a better performance."We are just going to practice the same stuff that we do and hopefully we will just be communicating better and better passes so we can come up with something," Benites said.
