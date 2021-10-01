The Baker girls soccer team unveiled a new offensive formation Thursday, Sept. 30 against Ontario at the Sports Complex, and it yielded the first goal of the season for Jaycee Gray.
That wasn’t enough to overcome the Tigers in a 4-1 loss.
But Baker assistant coach Christine Teegarden said the new diamond formation, which also helped the Bulldogs get several more shots on goal, could be a key for the rest of the season.
“I think this new formation is going to get our offensive dialed in,” Teegarden said.
The match was close most of the way, with Ontario leading 2-1 until the Tigers scored two goals late.
“The final score doesn’t reflect how they played most of the game,” Teegarden said of the Bulldogs.
Ontario scored first.
But later in the first half, Baker used a series of passes from the new diamond formation to get the ball to Gray on a breakaway. She took advantage by netting her first goal. Makea Robb had the assist.
Baker had several other shots, including three or four from Sydnee Pierce, but none found the net.
Teegarden said a couple of Pierce’s shots were just outside the net.
Teegarden said she and head coach Eric Layton were pleased with how well the Bulldogs executed the new formation.
They were also proud of how Baker handled a physical Ontario team that was called for several fouls.
“Our girls continued to play clean,” Teegarden said.
Baker (2-6) returned to nonleague play this morning, Oct. 2, at Payette, Idaho. The Bulldogs resume their Greater Oregon League schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they travel to Milton-Freewater to play Mac-Hi at 5 p.m.
