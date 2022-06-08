The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) honored two Baker City men, one current and one former, for their efforts promoting sports both locally and statewide.
Jason Edwards, an assistant football coach at Baker High School, received an assistant coach of the year award.
And Brad Garrett, a 1981 BHS graduate who has worked for the OSAA since 2001, was given the Marv Heater Distinguished Service Award.
Both were honored during the OSAA’s annual awards ceremony May 21 at the University of Oregon.
Jason Edwards
BHS head football coach Jason Ramos expressed gratitude for Edwards’ support.
“Coach Edwards brought a background of knowledge and experience that made him an excellent fit for our program,” Ramos said. “He instantly made connections and built relationships with all of our student athletes. He has a real passion for making himself available for kids to improve themselves.”
Brad Garrett
Garrett, an assistant executive director for OSAA, which is based in Wilsonville, received the Marv Heater Distinguished Service Award, which is not given every year.
The award honors Heater, a linchpin for the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA), initially hosting it from his own basement. After Heater was succeeded by Rob Younger in 2010, the award was established to commemorate his life dedication Oregon high school athletics.
Garrett oversaw the state’s cross-country, football, wrestling, track and speech and debate programs this school year.
“Brad’s impacts on high school activities in Oregon, and nationally, have been tremendous,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said during the awards ceremony. “Simply put, he’s a leader who gets the job done every time.”
Garrett served as national chair for the National Federation of State High School Associations.
In an interview, Weber talked about his 20-year association with Garrett, and the crucial role Garrett played as OSAA helped schools and athletes navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
“We all worked together to work with the state to get activities back and running,” Weber said.
Garrett reflected on his 21 years with OSAA.
“Every day is a battle out here, sports are such a part of the fabric of society, as staff members we have opportunities to deal with all kinds of scenarios at a really basic, human level,” he said. “Over the last 21 years I would certainly consider it a success on the number of those interactions that were super positive.”
He touched on the consistent changes he saw in sports, noting how much football particularly has had to adjust.
“From 2008 we saw safety changes on a state and national level, concussions changed everything for the high school realm,” Garrett said. “We had to find ways to make the game as safe as possible.”
Garrett also talked about the challenge of school athletics competing with the growing popularity of club sports.
“One of the biggest challenges moving forward is maintaining the balances between athletes and coaches that have become more exacerbated,” Garrett said. “As club athletics have become more popular over time, we’re fighting to keep educational based athletics viable and part of the fabric moving forward.”
