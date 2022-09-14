WILSONVILLE — The pace of play in Oregon high school basketball will pick up starting next year.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board voted Monday, Sept. 12, to approve the use of a 35-second shot clock. According to an OSAAtoday article, the shot clock’s use, which will be for girls and boys varsity games, will begin with the 2023-24 season.
The board’s unanimous vote reflects what appears to be the prevailing attitude toward the shot clock. According to the OSAAtoday article, an Oregon Basketball Coaches Association survey of nearly 300 coaches found more than 74% of coaches supported having a shot clock, with just more than 16% opposed. The remaining coaches had no opinion.
An Oregon Athletic Directors Association survey found similar results, though a bit more opposition. The survey showed 62.5% support, while 37.5% were against it.
“It’s not unanimous support, but it’s pretty overwhelming support in general from those groups,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in the OSAAtoday article.
Baker girls basketball coach Jason Ramos said he’s been expecting the shot clock decision. He doesn’t think it will have a major effect on his teams.
“I’m kind of excited about it because we have an up tempo style of play anyway,” Ramos said. “There will be some minor adjustments. The girls will have to have that sense of urgency on every possession.”
The shot clock could affect coaching strategies late in the game, Ramos said — for instance when a team is striving to protect a lead by holding the ball and denying the other team a chance to score.
But he believes the shot clock will benefit teams that have an athletic or talent advantage, because less athletic teams will no longer be able to try to slow the game down and potentially offset that advantage.
Ramos’ counterpart at BHS, boys coach Jebron Jones, shares Ramos’ enthusiasm about the shot clock.
“I’m a big fan of the shot — I always have been,” Jones said. “I like to play at a fast pace to force the tempo. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Jones said the shot clock “forces teams to play basketball, as opposed to holding the ball or stalling.”
“The team that has the most talent and can execute best is going to win,” he said. “You’re forced to think quicker. It works to the advantage of teams that like to speed the game up.”
Installing and operating shot clocks
Adding physical shot clocks on gym walls — and hiring someone to operate them — does create a financial and logistical challenge.
“Logistically it’s going to create some issues with some small schools,” Imbler boys coach Tony Haddock said. “That would be something that could cause issues is the funding for it. Gotta get two clocks, get them up (and) teach multiple people how to use it.”
According to the website for Daktronics, which manufactures shot clocks, scoreboards and other scorekeeping items, simple shot clocks can cost as much as $4,100, depending on a school’s setup. That doesn’t, though, account for installation of a clock.
Buell Gonzales, athletic director for the Baker School District, said the district bought shot clocks four years ago in anticipation of the OSAA decision, and to ensure BHS, which also plays host to the Class 1A state tournaments, is prepared.
Finding people to operate the clocks for Baker games could be a potential challenge, Gonzales said.
A former basketball coach himself, Gonzales said he supports the addition of the shot clock.
“I’m happy to see it go that direction,” he said. “I think it’s an evolutionary part of the game.”
The cost of installation and getting volunteers adept to the system is the primary concern for Kevin Johnson, who is both the athletic director and boys basketball coach in Elgin.
“I was kind of up and down as far as sometimes the level that we’re at, but I know there are going to be some kids that benefit in the long run that are going to go play college and it helps prepare them for that,” he said.
Johnson noted that early in his coaching career his team played a game in Washington, and got a taste of the shot clock then.
“My first year of coaching basketball here, we went over to Walla Walla and played a private school there, I kind of liked it. Reminded me of my days in college,” he said.
Powder Valley girls coach Allen Bingham doesn’t expect the change will affect his team much due to the high-paced offense the Badgers employ.
“That’s usually not our problem. I don’t know that it’ll affect (us) a lot,” he said. “It’ll certainly change things toward the end of the game. I’ve stalled before and been effective. It’ll be interesting. That’s a different mindset.
“I guess on the other side of that, if you’re trying to catch up, they can’t stall on you either.”
Another coach who doesn’t see the shot clock affecting his team is La Grande girls coach Brian Wright. He noted that in the past, coaching against Washington teams on the road or Hermiston, which plays as part of the WIAA, he has had to have teams adjust to the shot clock.
It’s something they have done successfully, largely due to the team running a faster-paced offense.
“My style has never been one that you slow the ball way down and try to take time off the clock,” he said. “The only thing I can really see it affecting from my perspective is end-game situations.”
Wright noted, though, that he has always voted against a shot clock when asked in surveys, not wanting to see schools who use the stall-ball style to their advantage be further hampered.
“I’ve always said no, just because I hate to take that away from a coach and a team,” he said. “I’ve seen it before in games, where a mid-level team will hold the ball and try to run a minute or two and slow the game rate way down and have played with better teams, both girls and boys games. It’s one of those things we’ll all get used to.”
