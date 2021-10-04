The shorthanded Baker boys soccer team couldn’t quite claim a road win over Payette on Saturday, Oct. 2, falling 4-3 to the Pirates.

Although Baker was missing three players and started a bit slow, coach Victor Benites said the Bulldogs played much better in the second half.

“Towards the end of the second (half) we decided to play the game we know how to play and score a couple of goals,” Benites said.

Freshmen Alan Bedolla and Nahom Svitak each had a goal, and senior Wyatt Hawkins netted Baker’s other goal.

The Bulldogs (1-6) look to rebound this Thursday, Oct. 7 when they play host to Mac-Hi (5-2) at 5 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.