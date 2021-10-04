Payette nips Baker, 4-3 By COREY KIRK ckirk@bakercityherald.com Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The shorthanded Baker boys soccer team couldn’t quite claim a road win over Payette on Saturday, Oct. 2, falling 4-3 to the Pirates.Although Baker was missing three players and started a bit slow, coach Victor Benites said the Bulldogs played much better in the second half.“Towards the end of the second (half) we decided to play the game we know how to play and score a couple of goals,” Benites said.Freshmen Alan Bedolla and Nahom Svitak each had a goal, and senior Wyatt Hawkins netted Baker’s other goal.The Bulldogs (1-6) look to rebound this Thursday, Oct. 7 when they play host to Mac-Hi (5-2) at 5 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Walker: Saints and their fans brought the energy to their Domecoming, but then it ran out +2 Dominant win secured, Nebraska has its next challenge: 'Click the reset button now' Sacks, errant snaps put Boise State behind in loss Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
