Emma Baeth placed seventh in the district cross country meet held Oct. 29 at Milton-Freewater. The girls placed second, and the boys team placed first. Both teams qualified for the state championship meet on Nov. 6 in Eugene.
Katie Lamb/Contributed photo
Emma Baeth placed seventh in the district cross-country meet held Oct. 29 at Milton-Freewater. The girls placed second, and the boys team placed first. Both teams qualified for the state championship meet on Nov. 6 in Eugene.
Baker’s boys and girls cross-country teams each had multiple runners place in the top 10 at the district meet Friday, Oct. 29 at Milton-Freewater, and both teams qualified for the state championship meet Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Baker boys won the district team title with 24 points, easily outdistancing runner up La Grande with 49 points.
Mac-Hi was third with 67 points, and Ontario fourth with 92.
Baker junior Thaddeus Pepera won the individual title with a time of 17:22.30.
Baker freshman Daniel Brown was next across the line in 18:13.38.
Junior Jordan Mills placed fourth overall in 18:31.82, and fellow junior Seth Mastrude was sixth in 18:58.10.
Other Baker boys runners:
• Reeve Damschen, sophomore, 11th, 20:06.05
• Peyton Waters, freshman, 13th, 20:43.33
• Tanner Lucas, sophomore, 16th, 20:58.61
In the girls race, La Grande had the top four finishers to win the team title with 22 points.
Baker was second with 35 points, and the Bulldogs had the fifth- through ninth-place finishers.
Freshman Sofia Kaaen was the top Baker runner, placing fifth overall in 20:40.35.
Other Baker girls runners:
• Sydney Lamb, senior, sixth, 21:14.18
• Emma Baeth, senior, seventh, 21:52.37
• Emma Timm, sophomore, eighth, 22:35.15
• Katie Spaugh, sophomore, ninth, 22:40.67
• Annastasia Johnson, freshman, 11th, 24:02.88
• Paige Marlia, sophomore, 12th, 24:40
At the state championship meet, the Class 4A girls race will start at 11:45 a.m., followed by the boys race at 12:20 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.