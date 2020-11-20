Current Record: 81-42-1
Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Two teams with different outcomes the previous week, but both looked incredibly flat. The Eagles lost to the New York Giants in a game they should have won, and the Browns were barely able to defeat the Texans. I am going to give the edge to the Browns here, for being at home and the Eagles struggling to figure out their identity. The Browns will get their seventh win, 27-21.
Atlanta Falcons (3-6) vs. New Orleans Saints (7-2)
For the second straight week the Saints are at home, and against NFC South opponent in the Falcons for the first of two matchups in the next three weeks. Although they’re on a two-game winning streak, the Falcons are destined to struggle against this Saints team, specifically on defense. Drew Brees will exploit their weaknesses and lead New Orleans to victory, 35-21.
Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1) vs. Washington Football Team (2-7)
Both teams are struggling and looking for a big morale boost. Washington is on its third quarterback in Alex Smith, and the Bengals are running out of gas toward the end of games. I am going to give the Bengals a slight edge on the road, as I see rookie QB Joe Burrow having a big game to secure their third win, 27-24.
Detroit Lions (4-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7)
After a big win against Washington, Detroit is excited to see that running back D’Andre Swift looks like a cornerstone for their future. Meanwhile, the Panthers are hoping that their top back, Christian McCaffrey, remains healthy enough to suit up for more than just a game or two at a time after sitting out last week due to a shoulder injury. I give the edge to Carolina, as I think they are a more dynamic team that has played a tougher schedule. The Panthers will win, 21-14.
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)
The Steelers continue to remain the team to beat in the NFL, and find themselves in Jacksonville in this week 11 matchup. As a team expected to make their case for the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes in next year’s draft, the Jaguars are still competing each week and posing a threat. But not against the undefeated Steelers, who will dominate, 28-3.
Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
Both teams are looking to rebound from big losses. I’m going to side with the Ravens, 24-21.
New England Patriots (4-5) vs. Houston Texans (2-7)
After their big win against the Ravens, the Patriots head to Houston to face the struggling Texans. Though this game will be close, I do see the Patriots returning to a .500 record with a 17-14 win.
Miami Dolphins (6-3) vs. Denver Broncos (3-6)
Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the hottest rookie QB in the NFL. After defeating fellow rookie Justin Herbert and the Chargers last week, he finds himself in the Mile High City to take on the Broncos, and I can’t go against the guy. Tua time will remain intact with his fourth consecutive win, defeating the Broncos 28-17.
New York Jets (0-9) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)
The Chargers continue to compete in each game, but when it comes down to crunch time they cannot win. This game, however, will be different, as the Jets are struggling even more. Oregon alumnus Justin Herbert will lead the Chargers to victory, 27-10.
Green Bay Packers (7-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-3)
This game has arguably the most appeal to close out the afternoon games on Sunday as both teams have been red hot as of late. I don’t see how the Colts can stop this aerial offense with Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers will be celebrating their eighth victory, 27-24.
Dallas Cowboys (2-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
The Vikings have been on quite a tear the last few weeks, and after a stellar performance against the Bears on Monday Night Football, they find themselves hosting the Cowboys. I expect this win streak to continue, as the Minnesota offense is too much for the Cowboys in a 28-17 win.
Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)
The reigning Super Bowl champions are seeking redemption this week with their trip to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Raiders. Las Vegas handed the Chiefs their only loss, but I don’t see a repeat of that Oct. 11 upset. Patrick Mahomes will have a big game and lead the Chiefs to victory, 27-21.
Los Angeles Rams (6-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
After dealing the Seahawks a loss last week, the NFC West is up for grab for three teams, Seattle, Arizona and the Rams. I just can’t pick against Tampa Bay after their big win against Carolina. I expect this game to be high-scoring, but the Bucs will win, 38-35.
