Current Record: 87-50-1
Baltimore Ravens (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)
This game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but moved to Sunday, Nov. 29, sees the undefeated Steelers hosting the Ravens. Three weeks ago, the Steelers walked away with the win in the teams’ first match up, and the outcome will be the same this time. The Ravens continue to fall apart when it counts, and the Steelers aren’t showing any weaknesses. The Steelers will remain undefeated, winning 35-24.
Miami Dolphins (6-4) vs. New York Jets (0-10)
The Jets made the news this past week being the first team eliminated from playoff contention. The Dolphins generated headlines of their own by going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and benching rookie Tua Tagovailoa during their loss to Denver. The Dolphins’ issues pale in comparison to the problems the Jets are facing. The Dolphins will win, 28-14.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4) vs. New England Patriots (4-6)
Both teams are coming off losses. Although the Cardinals weren’t able to get past the Seahawks, Arizona’s aerial offense is arguably the most exciting passing game in football. I just don’t see how the Patriots will be able to stop it. The Cardinals will defeat the Patriots, 35-14.
Carolina Panthers (4-6) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
For two teams that continue to float between contender and pretender status, this is a vital game. The Panthers, though beset with injuries, have been competitive even in losses. The Vikings lost a game they could have easily won against the Cowboys last week, and I am struggling to back them this week. The Panthers, with hopefully a healthy return of star running back Christian McCaffrey, will take this game, 24-21.
Cleveland Browns (7-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9)
Cleveland has momentum offensively, and has been consistent on defense. The Jaguars are destined be one of the next teams eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns will win, 27-10.
Tennessee Titans (7-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-3)
Two teams that are pushing toward the playoffs will go toe-to-toe in this high-scoring game. Being at home for the second week in a row, I am going to give the Colts the edge on this one as they are able to fend off running back Derrick Henry with their defensive line, and their offense has been strong as of late. The Colts will defeat the Titans, 38-35.
New York Giants (3-7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1)
The Bengals suffered a tremendous loss with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffering a devastating knee injury that now jeopardizes his next season as well. Now they are set to face the Giants at home, and the Bengals’ season is going to look pretty grim from here on out. The Giants have plenty of question marks themselves, but they’ll win this game, 14-7.
Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-3)
After securing their third win of the season, the Chargers find themselves on the road against a well-rested Bills team. The Bills are definitely a contender for playoffs, and their offense is quite entertaining. The Chargers are just destined to be overwhelmed in this game, and the Bills will win their eighth game of the year, 38-28.
Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)
After a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the Raiders are back on the road to take on the Falcons. The Raiders’ offense has been impressive even against much better defenses than the Falcons can muster, so I would expect Derek Carr and company to shine here. The Raiders will win, 28-13.
San Francisco 49ers (4-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)
After a big win against the Bucs on Monday night, the Rams are set to host the 49ers. San Francisco is coming off its bye week, but still most of their first stringers will remain unavailable for the rest of the season due to injuries. Although they were able to manage to defeat the Rams back in week six, the 49ers are outmatched right now. The Rams will defeat the 49ers, 21-17.
New Orleans Saints (8-2) vs. Denver Broncos (4-6)
Though Drew Brees remains sidelined by a rib injury, his replacement, Taysom Hill, was stellar against the Falcons and is a proven solid backup. Though coming off a win against the Dolphins, I just don’t see the Broncos being competitive. The Saints will win their ninth game, 35-14.
Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4)
Every time the Buccaneers go up against one of the league’s tougher teams, it seems they are destined to fold. The past three weeks, we saw them drop games against the Saints (8-2) and the Rams (7-3). However, we saw them defeat the Panthers (4-6). Now they’re up against the reigning Super Bowl champs in the Chiefs, coming off a big win against the Raiders, so The Chiefs will break double digits in wins this week, taking the game 31-14.
Chicago Bears (5-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-3)
In this historic matchup, the Bears head into Lambeau Field for what I expect will be a high-scoring game against their division rivals. The Packers, though coming off a big loss against the Colts last week, face a Chicago team that has been in a lull. Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to their eighth win, 38-31.
Seattle Seahawks (7-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)
To end this eventful week of football, we see these two teams with avian mascots meeting up on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are coming off a big win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, and I see them as the favorites in this game, as it seems that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling to maintain consistency. The Seahawks will defeat the Eagles, 35-21.
