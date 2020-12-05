Current Record. 96-56-1
Cleveland Browns (8-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
Two teams battling for their ninth win of the year, the Browns travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to wreak havoc on defenses. Though Cleveland keeps finding ways to win, this is arguably one of the tougher opponents on their schedule. Behind the legs of Henry, the Titans will secure their ninth win, 35-17.
Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) vs. New York Jets (0-11)
After a blowout loss to the Falcons, the Raiders travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the winless New York Jets. The Jets are the ideal team to face after losing as badly as the Raiders did. It’s only a matter of time before Jets head coach Adam Gase loses his job. The Raiders will win, 28-7.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
Coming off a close win against Carolina, the Vikings host the Jaguars, and shouldn’t be too nervous. Jacksonville continues to struggle, and unfortunately may have to face Dalvin Cook who had an injury scare last week. The Vikings offense is destined to overwhelm the Jags. The Vikings will win their sixth game, 27-21.
Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (7-4)
The Dolphins are on the cusp of being considered more of a contender than a pretender, and they get a break facing a Bengals team playing with a backup quarterback and a defense that is struggling. The Dolphins will secure this home victory, 28-10.
Indianapolis Colts (7-4) vs. Houston Texans (4-7)
The edge has to go to the Colts — their offense is incredible, and on the other side their line is just so good. This game is destined to be high-scoring, and although it could go either way I see the Colts winning, 35-34.
Detroit Lions (4-7) vs. Chicago Bears (5-6)
On the road this week, the Lions will be without head coach Matt Patricia, who was fired after the Thanksgiving Day loss. The Bears, meanwhile, haven’t won since the middle of October. In a battle of longtime NFC Central rivals, the Bears will win, 21-14.
New Orleans Saints (9-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)
Although they surprisingly routed the Raiders, the Falcons face an even tougher opponent in the Saints, who haven’t skipped a beat since Taysom Hill replaced the injured Drew Brees behind center. The Saints will secure their 10th win, 38-21.
New York Giants (4-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (8-3)
Heading to Seattle, the Giants are battling the injury bug with quarterback Daniel Jones fighting a hamstring issue. They are going against arguably the best offense in the league, and with the many weapons Russell Wilson has at his disposal, I think even if Jones can play, the Giants are in trouble. The Seahawks will win, 38-14.
Los Angeles Rams (7-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
Both teams are coming off devastating losses and hoping to bounce back in a division game. The Cardinals have a tough foe in the Rams defense, and I believe the Rams will walk out as victors, 24-21.
New England Patriots (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-8)
Heading to SoFi Stadium, the Patriots are coming off of a big win against Arizona and now have a chance to even their record. Though the Chargers’ record doesn’t reflect it, they continue to battle in every game, seemingly never being able to close it out when it matters most. I expect the same outcome, and the Patriots getting their sixth win, 28-20.
Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-3)
After an eventful Monday Night Football loss to the Seahawks, the Eagles face another formidable offense, this one led by Aaron Rodgers. He’s making a strong case for MVP, and that will continue this week as the Packers win, 45-21.
Denver Broncos (4-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
On Sunday night the Chiefs face off against their divisional opponent. After being forced to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback last week due to COVID-19 protocols, the Broncos are expected to return their regular quarterbacks. But they’re still no match for the Chiefs, who will win, 38-17.
Washington Football Team (4-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0)
To start the doubleheader on Monday night, the Steelers look to remain undefeated. Though Washington had a strong showing on Thanksgiving night against the Cowboys, they are destined to lose this game as Pittsburgh continues to remain red hot, winning 28-9.
Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
Playing at “home” but not in Santa Clara due to COVID-19 county restrictions, the 49ers will host the Bills at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The 49ers beat their rivals the Rams on a late field goal last week, but I don’t see a repeat here. The Buffalo offense will overwhelm the 49ers’ injury-depleted in a 28-24 win.
Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)
Due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests between the Steelers and the Ravens, we get to see this game being played on Tuesday to end the week. Though they ended up losing a close one against Pittsburgh, the Ravens’ problems pale in comparison in what’s going on in Dallas right now. The Ravens will win their seventh game, 21-14.
