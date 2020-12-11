Current record: 107-60-1
Tennessee Titans (8-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)
Though the Titans suffered a demoralizing loss against the Browns last week, it’s really hard to support the Jaguars this season, as they remain inconsistent on both sides of the ball. The Titans are vying for a playoff berth behind the legs of Derrick Henry, and they’ll get back to the win column, 28-13.
Minnesota Vikings (6-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
The Buccaneers, well-rested after their bye week, host the Vikings and their explosive offense. But I think the Bucs’ offense will be the overwhelming force in this high-scoring game, as Tampa Bay wins, 35-21.
Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
The Chiefs made headlines last week, defeating the Broncos to become the second team to clinch a spot in the playoffs alongside the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins are challenging the Bills for AFC East supremacy, but the Chiefs will interrupt Miami’s mission, 28-21.
Denver Broncos (4-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
These two teams are playing for morale and looking to 2021. The Panthers are coming off their bye week, and could get star running back Christian McCaffrey back from injury. But even without McCaffrey the Panthers are the better team and will win, 17-10.
Arizona Cardinals (6-6) vs. New York Giants (5-7)
The Giants arguably had the upset of the week in beating the Seahawks in Seattle, and now they take on another NFC West team, the struggling Cardinals. I do love Arizona’s aerial offense, though, and they’ll end the Giants’ recent run of wins, 24-21.
Houston Texans (4-8) vs. Chicago Bears (5-7)
While the Texans probably will not be in the playoffs, the Chicago Bears still are in contention, albeit barely. I call for a minor upset here as Texas, behind the arm of Deshaun Watson, win 28-24.
Dallas Cowboys (3-9) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1)
Though they weren’t able to make it past the Ravens Tuesday night, I have more faith in the Cowboys than earlier in the season. Cincinnati, meanwhile, lost its offensive identity with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow’s devastating knee injury. The Cowboys will win on the road, 21-7.
Indianapolis Colts (8-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)
Let’s face it, Raider fans, to say that your last-second win last week was rough against the hapless New York Jets is putting it lightly. I struggle to back the Raiders against a much tougher opponent this week. The Colts are solid on both sides of the ball, and are definitely dark horses for a deep playoff run. The Colts will win, 31-24.
New York Jets (0-12) vs. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
Although they were so close to the first victory of the season against the Raiders, the Jets landed once again in the losing column. The Seahawks, coming off a loss to the other New York team, won’t have any such problems as Russell Wilson and the potent Seattle offense will demolish the still winless Jets, 42-17.
Green Bay Packers (9-3) vs. Detroit Lions (5-7)
This traditional NFC North battle features two teams coming off wins last week. Though they had a big win against the Bears last week, the Lions are going to struggle this week against Green Bay. Putting up MVP-caliber numbers, Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to their 10th win, 28-20.
Washington Football Team (5-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)
The team to talk about after last week is the Washington Football Team. Behind the arm of Alex Smith, Washington handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss on Monday night. Although they are riding this adrenaline high, it will end prematurely against the 49ers. I see the 49ers defense shining in this game, after a tough outing against the Bills, and their offense will do just enough to win, 21-17.
New Orleans Saints (10-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1)
The Saints have clinched a playoff spot, and the biggest story in this game comes from Philly, as they have benched quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Behind their fill-in quarterback Taysom Hill, the Saints will win, 24-20.
Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
With their record finally blemished, the Steelers face a more formidable foe in the Bills on Sunday night with a chance to regain momentum. The Bills have a versatile offense with quarterback Josh Allen, and they will challenge the Steelers. However, I just can’t go against the Steelers, and see them winning, 38-34.
Baltimore Ravens (7-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (9-3)
On Monday night, we see two teams face off with different agendas. I didn’t expect the Browns to be on the cusp of double-digit wins. The Ravens aren’t slouches either, but I see the Browns continuing their surprising play with a 31-28 win.
