Overall record: 116-66-1
Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. Denver Broncos (5-8)
Coming off consecutive wins, the Bills travel to the Mile High City to take on the Broncos. Hanging on for dear life to their playoff hopes, Broncos’ fans vocabulary will once again include “maybe next year.” The Bills, who have a stellar red zone offense, will crush Denver’s playoff hopes, 35-17.
Carolina Panthers (4-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (10-3)
The Panthers are also on the cusp of playoff elimination. Although Carolina would benefit from having star running back Christian McCaffrey available as he recovers from a thigh injury, even his contributions wouldn’t overcome the Packers’ strong offense as they win, 42-24.
San Francisco 49ers (5-8) vs. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)
The Cowboys are coming off a big victory against the Bengals, and they’re at home, but I think their lack of depth is worse than the 49ers’. The game will be close but I see Robbie Gould giving San Francisco the edge with a field goal, 10-7.
Seattle Seahawks (9-4) vs. Washington Football Team (6-7)
As with the previous pick, I’m siding with the road team. Behind Russell Wilson, the Seahawks’ aerial offense is scary, and Washington is going back to Dwayne Haskins at quarterback after being benched earlier this year. Seattle is going to overwhelm Washington on both sides of the ball, and will win their 10th game of the year, 27-14.
Chicago Bears (6-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
These two NFC North teams are struggling, but I really like what the Vikings have to offer, plus they’ve already beaten the Bears this season. Chicago can’t rely on Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, and the Vikings will win, albeit barely, 24-21.
New England Patriots (6-7) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
As the Dolphins seek to rebound from a loss to the Chiefs, they return home to take on a divisional opponent in the Patriots. The Dolphins’ offense is unpredictable, but their defense had a really strong showing against the Chiefs’ potent attack, and the Patriots are too inconsistent. The Dolphins will win, 21-14.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
The Ravens are coming off a big morale-boosting win on Monday night against the Browns, and this week’s opponent, the one-win Jaguars, is much less daunting. For the first time in a month, the Ravens looked good with Lamar Jackson behind center. I see a similar outcome this week, with Baltimore winning 31-10.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)
The Falcons are looking to next season, and Tom Brady and the Bucs offense can’t be taken lightly.
This game is destined to be high-scoring, but Tampa Bay is just way better equipped and the Bucs will get their ninth win of the season, 38-28.
Detroit Lions (5-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (9-4)
Battling the Indianapolis Colts for the top spot in the AFC South, the Titans are fortunate to get the Lions, and their sketchy defense, this week. The Titans offense will overwhelm that defense and secure their 10th win of the year, 31-24.
Houston Texans (4-9) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
I just don’t see how the Colts lose this game. Their offense continues to shine, and their run defense is the most underrated component in the league. The Colts will keep pace with the Titans in the AFC South race with a 28-14 win.
Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-6)
The most interesting narrative going into this week is the quarterback situation in Philadelphia. Rookie Jalen Hurts looked impressive in the Eagles’ upset over the Saints, leaving former starter Carson Wentz’s future uncertain. The Cardinals are back to a winning record after their game against the Giants, and I see them being the winners in this game, 31-24.
New York Jets (0-13) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
The Rams, currently atop the NFC West, get a stroke of luck this week against the winless Jets. The Rams will win 38-7, close to the 40-3 margin that Seahawks, their rival for divisional supremacy, had last week against the hapless Jets.
Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (10-3)
Arguably the most exciting game of the week, this could be a preview of the Super Bowl. With two of the more prolific offenses in the league, it will feature a lot of points. I’m going with the Chiefs, which don’t have the Saints’ injury problems, in a 28-24 game.
Cleveland Browns (9-4) vs. New York Giants (5-8)
After a devastating loss to the Ravens on Monday night, the Browns are back on the road to take on the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Though the Giants continue to show promise, I can’t see them handling the Browns’ offense. Cleveland will bounce back behind the arm of Baker Mayfield, who I see having a big game against a mediocre secondary. The Browns will secure their 10th win of the year, defeating the Giants, 17-10.
Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)
Going into Monday night, the Steelers, after winning their first 11 games, have lost two straight. The Bengals, meanwhile, haven’t won since Nov. 1. The Steelers overwhelmingly are the favorites, as their offense is destined to dismantle the Bengals’ defense, 38-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.