Overall record: 128-70-1
Minnesota Vikings (6-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (10-4)
Although they were not on the winning end of last week, seeing Drew Brees out there and playing healthy was a big enough win for Saints fans as the playoffs are on the horizon. This week they’ll return to the win column against the slumping Vikings. Even without star wide receiver Michael Thomas the New Orleans offense will be strong on Christmas night, leading the Saints to their 11th victory, 31-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) vs. Detroit Lions (5-9)
The Buccaneers, after rallying to a win over the Falcons, stay on the road, this time heading to Detroit. I give them the edge on this game as the Lions, though they have a future star in running back D’Andre Swift, are struggling on both sides of the ball. The Bucs will win, 35-21.
San Francisco 49ers (5-9) vs. Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
After losing yet another game last week against the Cowboys, the Niners are now able to think about next year, and they should rest their stars who are on the cusp of returning from injury. The Cardinals, meanwhile, remain in playoff contention and will play at full strength with their aerial attack including arguably the league’s best wide receiver in Deandre Hopkins. The Cardinals will win, 28-10.
Miami Dolphins (9-5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
After suffering back-to-back losses to the Colts and Chargers, I don’t see the Raiders getting past the Dolphins. Miami is lacking weapons, though, with the availability of Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Mike Gesicki all in doubt. I see the Dolphins coming out with the win, 17-14.
Carolina Panthers (4-10) vs. Washington Football Team (6-8)
The Washington Football Team continues to lead the NFC East, while the Panthers’ main story is whether Christian McCaffrey will return from his thigh injury. Things seem to be clicking for Washington right now, and I see them winning, 21-10.
Indianapolis Colts (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)
The Steelers have lost three straight and now face a Colts team that has the potential to make a deep playoff run. I see the Colts will walk away with the victory, 38-35.
Atlanta Falcons (4-10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
Two teams having two completely different seasons, obviously. Will the Falcons let their starters continue to get their reps even if they are no longer in playoff contention? The Chiefs continue to look smooth on both sides of the ball, and will have no trouble with the Falcons, winning 31-14.
Chicago Bears (7-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13)
Coming off a big win against the Vikings, the Bears travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, where the biggest story is that, with the Jets’ first win, the Jaguars are more likely to land Trevor Lawrence in the draft. Regardless, the Bears should have no trouble against the Jaguars, winning 24-10.
Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) vs. Houston Texans (4-10)
Wow, look at the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off an upset of the Steelers on Monday night. Both Cincinnati and Houston are out of playoff contention. I give the edge to Houston based on their offense, and I see the Texans winning 17-10.
New York Giants (5-9) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
The Giants might be without quarterback Daniel Jones again, and the Ravens, after weeks of frustration, are back to form. Their momentum behind Lamar Jackson will continue in a 28-17 win.
Cleveland Browns (10-4) vs. New York Jets (1-13)
Good news, Jets fans! Your team finally came out victorious last week against the Rams. But this isn’t a matchup made for continuing that momentum, as the Browns, despite significant injuries, have proved that they belong among the best teams in the league. Cleveland will win, 28-14.
Denver Broncos (5-9) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
Another game lacking playoff implications, I see Justin Herbert leading the Chargers, who have been competitive despite a losing record, to a close win, 24-21.
Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-9)
After winning at home last week against San Francisco, the Cowboys take on an NFC East opponent in the Eagles. I give Philadelphia the edge behind rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will exploit the Cowboys’ defensive weaknesses in a 21-17 win.
Los Angeles Rams (9-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (10-4)
In this battle that likely will decide the NFC West champion, I see a different outcome from the Rams’ win in mid November. Russell Wilson and Seattle will exploit the Rams’ secondary, as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey can’t guard everybody. The Seahawks will win, 28-14.
Tennessee Titans (10-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (11-3)
Sunday Night Football has us heading to Lambeau Field to see the Packers hosting the Titans. This game is big for the Titans as they’re tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South. The Packers will be strong as always on offense, but I don’t think they will be able to stop Derrick Henry consistently. I’m going with the Titans in what some may consider an upset, 35-31.
Buffalo Bills (11-3) vs. New England Patriots (6-8)
Monday night we see this AFC East contest as the Bills travel to Gillette Stadium. The Bills aren’t just playing good football, they are playing consistent football, unlike the Patriots. The Patriots will not handle that aerial offense behind the arm of Josh Allen, and the Bills will win their 12th game of the year, 28-17.
