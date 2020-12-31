Overall record: 138-77-1
Atlanta Falcons (4-11) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)
After securing a position in the playoffs this past week, the Buccaneers host the Falcons to conclude the regular season. When a team has clinched a playoff berth there’s a chance they’ll rest some stars, but even if the Bucs do they’ll still overwhelm the Falcons defense and win 28-14.
Dallas Cowboys (6-9) vs. New York Giants (5-10)
In the very unpredictable NFC East, both are still in for the running. The Cowboys secured a big win last week against the Eagles, and I see their momentum carrying into this game. The Giants will make this game a close one, but the Cowboys will win by a field goal, 27-24.
New York Jets (2-13) vs. New England Patriots (6-9)
Never thought I would say this during this 2020 NFL campaign, but the New York Jets are in the midst of a winning streak! The Patriots were blown out by the Bills Monday night but I still give them the edge at home, 28-21.
Minnesota Vikings (6-9) vs. Detroit Lions (5-10)
For two teams out of playoff contention, this NFC North battle will be solely for morale. The Vikings are more promising, with offensive stars Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Detroit has its running back for the future in D’Andre Swift, but quarterback Matthew Stafford might be seeing his final days in the Motor City. The Vikings will win this game on the road, 35-21.
Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
This game is a must win for the Cleveland Browns, after they were upset by the Jets last weekend, if they want to end one of the longest playoff droughts in NFL history. The Steelers secured their spot in the playoffs after winning the NFC North, so we could see guys on their team resting this week. Even so I see the Steelers denying the Browns a playoff berth, 24-21.
Baltimore Ravens (10-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1)
Currently holding one of the wild card spots in the AFC, the Ravens find themselves on the road at Cincinnati to end their regular season. Though they are battling injuries left and right, the Bengals have won their last two games, showing promise for next season. The Ravens have really been clicking the past couple of weeks, though, and they’ll win with some ease, 35-14.
Miami Dolphins (10-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-3)
This could be a preview of a playoff game in a couple weeks. The Dolphins haven’t settled on a quarterback, and the Bills have been impressive. I see Buffalo finishing the regular season with a 35-31 win.
Seattle Seahawks (11-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
The playoff-bound Seahawks take on the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers in Arizona. Although the 49ers upset the Cardinals last week, and the Seahawks are likely to limit their starters in preparation for the playoffs, I just don’t see San Francisco stopping the Seahawks’ aerial offense in a 28-14 Seattle win.
Arizona Cardinals (8-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
In this NFC West matchup, we see two teams who are fighting for the last couple of playoff spots. The Cardinals suffered a tough loss against the 49ers, but I am going to give them the slight edge because the Rams will be without injured quarterback Jared Goff. The Cardinals will win, 24-21.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) vs. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
Now the sole leader for the first pick in the draft, the Jaguars travel to Lucas Oil Field to take on the Colts, who are in an interesting predicament. Despite a 10-5 record, the Colts need to win to have any chance at the playoffs. Fortunately for them, they are facing a team with numerous problems on both sides of the ball. The Colts will defeat the Jaguars, 35-10.
Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. Houston Texans (4-11)
This couldn’t be a better scenario for Tennessee. The Titans are vying for a playoff spot, and running back Derrick Henry will wreak some havoc. The Titans will win, 27-21.
Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) vs. Denver Broncos (5-10)
It was quite a collapse for the Raiders this season, after losing four out of their last five games, they are now heading home after this week to prepare for a long offseason. However, I do see them winning this game as the Broncos won’t be able to stop the Raiders’ offense consistently. Las Vegas will win, 21-10.
Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
Leading the AFC as the number one seed, the Chiefs find themselves back at home to take on their divisional opponent in the Chargers. Though the Chargers’ season didn’t go as planned, they continue to show promise. But even if the Chiefs rely largely on their reserves, I see them winning, 17-7.
Green Bay Packers (12-3) vs. Chicago Bears (8-7)
For all the teams that are on the fringe of joining the playoffs, the Bears find themselves with the biggest hurdle to accomplish, needing to beat their longtime division rival. The Packers have been arguably one of the hottest offenses in the game. I give the edge to the Packers, 31-28.
New Orleans Saints (11-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-10)
Though they will begin preparing for the playoffs starting this week, and they lost by a field goal to the Panthers on Oct. 25, I see the Saints, with Taysom Hill leading the offense while Drew Brees rests, winning 28-21.
Washington Football Team (6-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1)
After suffering a tough loss against their divisional opponent in the Cowboys, the Eagles find them facing another divisional foe in Washington. Washington’s quarterback troubles continue with the release of former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. due to poor conduct. Regardless of who’s under center for Washington, I see the Eagles, behind rookie Jalen Hurts, winning 17-14.
