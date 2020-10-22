Current Record: 46-26-1
New York Giants (1-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1)
In the unusual competition of the NFC East, both of these teams are still in contention with just one win each. I give the slight edge to the Eagles as their offense is more consistent. Philadelphia will win, 21-17.
Carolina Panthers (3-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
Carolina continues its tough schedule by heading on the road to the Superdome, where we will see Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater face his former team. Although the Panthers are holding their own, they aren’t ready for the return of Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints will beat the Panthers, 28-14.
Buffalo Bills (4-2) vs. New York Jets (0-6)
On the top and bottom of the AFC East, it is easy to see the Buffalo Bills bounce back after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets made the news last week in their release of running back Le’Veon Bell and still are struggling. I expect the same this week. The Bills will collect their fifth victory of the season in defeating the Jets, 35-21.
Cleveland Browns (4-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1)
Although they suffered a frustrating loss to Pittsburgh, the Browns are having their strongest start to the season in a very long time. Though they find themselves on the road, they are going against a struggling Bengals team. The Browns will bounce back this week with the victory, 31-21.
Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs. Washington Football Team (1-5)
Let’s just face it, Cowboys fans, last Monday’s game with Arizona was plain ugly. Although they now have seasoned veteran Andy Dalton under center, this offense is sorely missing Dak Prescott. Luckily for them, they are facing Washington in this interdivision matchup, and the Cowboys’ problems pale in comparison to what Washington needs to figure out. The Cowboys will get their third win of the season, 21-7.
Green Bay Packers (4-1) vs. Houston Texans (1-5)
Doing these weekly predictions for a while now, it is easily the consensus that the Texans have had the toughest schedule, and it isn’t even close. The Packers are looking to bounce back after struggling against the Buccaneers, and I see that happening here. The Packers will win, 28-17.
Detroit Lions (2-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)
Falcons fans can finally breathe after securing their first win of the season against the Vikings last Sunday. Now hosting the Detroit Lions at home, I can say with some faith that they can continue the winning against Detroit, especially if star wide receiver Julio Jones plays at his usual high level. The Lions’ run game is impressive, but I struggle to be confident with their receiver corps. The Falcons will defeat the Lions, 28-21.
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-0)
This is without a doubt the game of the week. Neither of these unbeaten teams has a huge weakness, and I expect this to be a high-scoring game, and a chess match between coaches Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel. I give the slight edge to the Titans because they have the scariest running back in the game right now with Derrick Henry. The Titans will defeat the Steelers, 35-31.
Seattle Seahawks (5-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-2)
Coming off a bye week, the Sea-hawks find themselves on the road to face their divisional opponent in the Cardinals. Arizona is coming off a huge win Monday night against the Cowboys, and seem to be rolling. This game is going to be back and forth. However, I can’t go against the Seahawks right now, and they will stay undefeated, 24-21.
Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs. Denver Broncos (2-3)
After a tough fight that led to their victory against Buffalo, the Chiefs are now facing their divisional opponent in the Broncos, also coming off a victory against the Patriots. Watching Patrick Mahomes lead his offense on Monday night, it is really hard to go against the Chiefs, as the Broncos are still battling injuries. The Chiefs will win their sixth game of the season at the Mile High City, defeating the Broncos, 28-7.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)
This game is going to be a make or break in momentum for both organizations for the remainder of the season. Now that Oregon Duck alumnus Justin Herbert is the Chargers’ signal caller of the future, he has proven that he can compete with the best after losses against the Bucs and the Saints. The Chargers will secure their second win of the season, 24-21.
San Francisco 49ers (3-3) vs. New England Patriots (2-3)
The 49ers managed to beat a tough divisional opponent in the Rams after two straight losses. The Patriots have been lacking consistency in their scheduling due to COVID-19 and dropped their first game back to the Denver Broncos in an up and down game. I will give the edge to the Niners as they are more versatile on both sides of the ball. The 49ers will defeat the Patriots, 27-21.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)
After defeating the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the Raiders are riding into this game on a wave of confidence. After defeating the Packers in solid fashion, the Buccaneers are feeling pretty confident themselves. I give the edge to the Bucs because of how strong they played defensively against an even tougher opponent last weekend. The Buccaneers will defeat the Raiders, 28-17.
Chicago Bears (5-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
Reeling from a loss against the 49ers, the Rams are set to host the Bears on Monday Night Football. The Bears continue to show that they pose a threat to every opponent, especially during the second half of play. I have to go with the Bears — so long as Chicago’s offensive line can neutralize Aaron Donald. The Bears will walk away with the victory, 27-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.