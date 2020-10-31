Current Record: 55-31-1
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
The matchup of the week comes Sunday morning as the last undefeated team in the NFL, Pittsburgh, goes up against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. This game is bound to be high scoring and I wouldn’t even be surprised if it ends up in overtime. I am feeling a little gutsy on my pick, and I am going to say the Ravens get the victory behind the foot of Justin Tucker against the Steelers, 34-31.
Los Angeles Rams (5-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-3)
The Rams are coming off a big win against the Bears on Monday Night Football, and travel to Miami to face off against debuting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Rams offense will prove too much for the Dolphins, who may have gone to Tua a little early. The Rams will walk away with the victory, 28-17.
New York Jets (0-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
We get to see Le’Veon Bell face his former team a whole lot earlier than expected in this matchup, and he’ll be on the winning side. The Jets’ problems continue to rise in both injuries and inconsistencies and the Chiefs offense is going to have a field day in winning 38-10.
Minnesota Vikings (1-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (5-1)
After getting a big win against the Houston Texans, the Packers face a division opponent in the Vikings at home. The Vikings are coming off their bye week, and they are going to be overwhelmed by the talents of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The Packers will ease their way to victory, 31-14.
Indianapolis Colts (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)
Coming off their bye week, the Colts find themselves back on the road to face Detroit. The Lions come off of a close victory against the Atlanta Falcons, one of the weakest teams in the league. The Colts will edge the Lions, 14-9, because their offense is more explosive with Phillip Rivers.
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (5-2)
Though it was great to see Baker Mayfield playing well, the loss of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is going to hurt the Browns’ offense tremendously. The Raiders are reeling from a double-digit defeat against the Buccaneers. I give the slight edge to the Raiders because it’s going to take a week or so for the Browns to reorganize after the loss of OBJ. The Raiders will nip the Browns, 24-21.
Tennessee Titans (5-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1)
Although they took their first loss last week against Pittsburgh, the Titans will be back in the win column against a struggling Bengals team still trying to figure out their identity. The Titans will win, 28-7.
New England Patriots (2-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-2)
The Patriots were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers. Cam Newton struggled against a decent defense, and he’s bound to do the same against the Bills, who are coming off their victory against the Jets. I foresee Josh Allen having a big game for the Bills, leading them to a 24-21 win.
Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) vs. Denver Broncos (2-4)
Coming off his first career victory against Jacksonville, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will shine again against the Broncos, who are struggling to maintain any type of offensive momentum. The Chargers will beat the Broncos, 21-14.
San Francisco 49ers (4-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)
After their overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks find themselves hosting the division rival 49ers back at home. The 49ers are riding high after two big wins, but Russell Wilson will take advantage of San Francisco’s injury-depleted secondary. The Seahawks will defeat the 49ers, 24-21.
New Orleans Saints (4-2) vs. Chicago Bears (5-2)
This game is going to be high-scoring, as both offenses are among the league’s more dynamic. However, I give the edge to New Orleans based on momentum, as the Bears had a tough showing against the Rams last Monday night. I expect a big game from Drew Brees as the Saints defeat the Bears, 31-28.
Dallas Cowboys (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)
In this NFC East matchup the winner, despite a losing record, will take over the top spot in the division. Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton took a pretty cheap shot against Washington and is now facing concussion protocol, leaving rookie Ben DiNucci under center. This is a less-than-ideal scenario for the Cowboys, and the Eagles will win Sunday night, 17-10.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) vs. New York Giants (1-6)
Facing off against the Raiders last week, Tom Brady really shined with five total touchdowns. The Giants, on the other hand, will be coming off an extensive break after their losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. With newly acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown catching Brady’s passes, the Bucs offense looks scarier than ever. They will have no problems against the Giants, winning 35-14.
Corey Kirk is the sports editor for the Baker City Herald.
