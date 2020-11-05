Current Record: 62-38-1
Green Bay Packers (5-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
Although they maintain a .500 record, the 49ers continue to struggle to remain healthy, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are both on the injury list. The Packers are looking to bounce back from a surprising loss against the Vikings, and they will be able to accomplish that against this depleted roster. The Packers will walk out of Thursday Night Football with a 24-17 win.
New York Giants (1-7) vs. Washington Football Team (2-5)
After going toe-to-toe with the Buccaneers on Monday night, the Giants are proving they are able to compete against some of the best teams in the league. Washington was able to secure a big win against Dallas, but I see the Giants getting their second win, 17-10.
Chicago Bears (5-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-2)
Both teams are coming off losses. The Titans, after a big loss to the Bengals, will rebound with a big offensive game and beat the Bears 38-35.
Detroit Lions (3-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-5)
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook played out of his mind last week against the Packers with 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns in their victory. The Lions, on the other hand, weren’t able to keep their game close against the Colts. I’m going to give the edge to the Vikings because I can see their run game being a problem for the Lions. The Vikings will win, 21-10.
Carolina Panthers (3-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)
The Panthers face the reigning Super Bowl champions this week, and they should be worried. After losing to the Falcons, they will be in trouble against Patrick Mahomes. The only thing that can work in the Panthers’ favor is that they could have Christian McCaffrey return from injury. Nevertheless, I see the Chiefs winning, 28-14.
Houston Texans (1-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
Both teams are fresh off bye weeks, and the Jaguars have announced that former Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton will get the start over Gardner Minshew II. It will be interesting to see how Luton fares against an NFL defense. I am giving the edge to the Texans, 21-17.
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-2)
The Ravens weren’t quite able to give the Steelers their first loss of the season, and now they take on a Colts team coming off a big win against Detroit. I think the Lions will struggle against the tough Baltimore defense, and the Ravens will win, 27-21.
Seattle Seahawks (6-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (6-2)
The Seahawks rebounded from their first loss by beating the 49ers, and although the Bills will be one of the tougher opponents for Seattle this season, the Seahawks will win by a field goal, 38-35.
Denver Broncos (3-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (2-5)
Coming off victories last week, both of these teams are looking to continue momentum. The Broncos are starting to look really competitive on the offensive side of the ball, but the Falcons offense is way more seasoned. The Falcons will walk away with this win, 27-17.
Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)
The Raiders got a big win over the Browns last week, and although the Chargers always seem to keep games close, the Raiders are clicking and will get their fifth win, 27-21.
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-6)
The NFL’s lone undefeated team, the Steelers take on a struggling Cowboys team relying on rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. The Steelers are going to have a field day offensively and will blow the Cowboys out of the water, 35-10.
Miami Dolphins (4-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (5-2)
I have to give the Dolphins credit, as they have been the NFC West’s kryptonite, having beaten the Rams and the 49ers. However, their luck stops against the Cardinals, who have a scary offense and are coming off a bye week besides. The Cardinals will defeat the Dolphins, 28-21.
New Orleans Saints (5-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
This is a big redemption game for Tom Brady. As he embarked with his new team, he immediately tasted defeat when they traveled to New Orleans in week one. But now the Bucs offense is clicking on all cylinders. In this high scoring game, the Buccaneers will defeat the Saints, 35-34.
New England Patriots (2-5) vs. New York Jets (0-8)
On Monday Night Football, we’ll see two teams that have been struggling tremendously. The Patriots were able to bounce back this past week, although they ended up losing to the Bills, and I see them getting back in the win column against the hapless Jets, 28-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.