Sophomore goalkeeper Noah Lien played most of the game after senior Silas Carter suffered a nose injury midway through the first half on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Baker Sports Complex.
Corey Kirk/Baker City Herald
Sophomore goalkeeper Noah Lien played most of the game after senior Silas Carter suffered a nose injury midway through the first half on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Baker Sports Complex.
Engulfed at times by a dust cloud whipped across the Baker Sports Complex by an autumn wind, the Baker boys soccer team was unable to fend off the Mac-Hi Pioneers Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7.
The Pioneers (6-2) shut out Baker, 8-0.
Knowing the offensive firepower Mac-Hi would bring, Baker coach Victor Benites implemented a different defensive formation than the Bulldogs usually employ.
“Honestly I knew that Mac-Hi was going to be a hard team to beat, so we tried to focus on more of a defensive game,” Benites said.
The Pioneers started off with three goals early in the first half, when Baker senior goalkeeper Silas Carter suffered a nose injury that kept him on the bench the rest of the game. Coming in to reprieve him was sophomore Noah Lien, who Benites was excited to see get more varsity experience.
“He (Lien) did a really good job, of course they got some goals but I thought he did really well,” Benites said.
Mac-Hi led 5-0 at halftime.
Benites exhorted his team to be more aggressive in the second half, and the Bulldogs did get more shots. But none found the net.
“Early in the second half we had some pretty good shots,” Benites said.
With games against La Grande and Ontario still left on the schedule, Benites wants the team to focus on its next opponent and not worry about the past.
“We are just going to have to be ready, pass the ball better, got to move and create opportunities and take advantage of that,” Benites said.
Baker will host La Grande on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.